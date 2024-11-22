7 Amazon devices I'd buy in the Black Friday sale — smart home deals from just $16

Black Friday brings a wave of Amazon device discounts, with some solid savings across their Echo, Fire TV, and tablet lines. The timing's good if you've been waiting to add some smart features to your home, with savings on everything from streaming sticks to smart displays.

I've sorted through the current deals to find seven options worth considering. From the compact Echo Pop to smart home hubs like the Echo Show 8, these devices can help automate your daily routines or upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

Top Amazon Deals

Amazon Echo Glow : was $29 now $16 at Amazon A colorful smart lamp that can double as a night light, but it's useful for any room. Change colors with voice commands or create lighting schedules through the Alexa app — great for bedtime routines or mood lighting. It can even pulse along to music or create a campfire effect for story time.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $37 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.