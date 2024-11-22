7 Amazon devices I'd buy in the Black Friday sale — smart home deals from just $16
Black Friday brings a wave of Amazon device discounts, with some solid savings across their Echo, Fire TV, and tablet lines. The timing's good if you've been waiting to add some smart features to your home, with savings on everything from streaming sticks to smart displays.
I've sorted through the current deals to find seven options worth considering. From the compact Echo Pop to smart home hubs like the Echo Show 8, these devices can help automate your daily routines or upgrade your entertainment setup without breaking the bank.
A colorful smart lamp that can double as a night light, but it's useful for any room. Change colors with voice commands or create lighting schedules through the Alexa app — great for bedtime routines or mood lighting. It can even pulse along to music or create a campfire effect for story time.
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
Voted best Fire TV streaming device in our guide, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max lets you stream content with better Wi-Fi performance and faster app launching than previous models. The voice remote makes finding content easy, while gaming features add extra value. Good for updating an older TV with modern smart features.
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display that works well on bedside tables or kitchen counters. The 5-inch screen shows weather updates, timers, and video calls, while maintaining a small footprint. The sunrise alarm feature makes it particularly useful as a smart alarm clock.
This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.
A sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. Comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.
Taking the Best Overall spot in our smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.
