This Vitamix blender is so good my mom 'borrowed' mine — and it's $200 off right now for Prime Day

My love of Vitamix is well-documented. As soon as I got my hands on the brand's iconic Ascent series, it rocketed straight to the top of our best blender buying guide, and I've never looked back.

But perhaps I'm becoming a little too influential, because as soon as I finished testing my beloved Vitamix, my mom swooped in and stole it.

Ok, "borrowed", but it's turning into a long-term loan.

Luckily for me, and my mom, the Ascent Series X3 is down by 31% to $449 in the Prime Day sale, and I think it's time she took the plunge and got one for herself.

This really is a brilliant deal, and as my mom will attest, once you've tested a Vitamix blender you won't want to use any other. So I highly recommend you take advantage of this last-minute Prime Day deal and add it to your own Amazon basket.

Vitamix Ascent X3: was $649 now $449 at Amazon This is probably the best blender deal I've seen while trawling the internet for all the top discounts for Prime Day. While $449 is still a hefty price, it's the only blender you'll ever need to buy.

Why I recommend it

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Simply put, there's nothing this blender can't do. I've used it to make restaurant-quality dips and soups, and every smoothie I make in the Ascent blender comes out pulp-free and creamy.

Because it's so powerful, you can actually add raw ingredients to this blender and put it into Soup mode, where it will blend for 12 minutes until you're left with a fully-cooked, piping hot soup. I did this with Vitamix's tomato soup recipe, and was stunned at how tasty it was. No raw onion sting or lukewarm finish, this was fully-cooked soup!

Prime Day ends tonight, so I highly recommend you pick up this deal (and any others you have lingering in your basket) while there's still time.

