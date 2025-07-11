Don’t let Prime Day end without grabbing this epic Ninja blender bundle for $60 off

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect way to blend your favorite smoothies and shakes on the go, now’s the time to act. The Ninja Blast two-pack portable blender usually sells for $129, but for Prime Day, it’s dropped to just $69.

Summer’s here, and there’s nothing better than refreshing, homemade drinks to keep you cool. Whether you’re headed to the beach, hitting the gym, or just lounging in the backyard, having two portable blenders means you can keep one for yourself and share the other with a friend or family member.

But don’t wait too long because Prime Day deals like this end tonight, and once it’s gone, so are the savings. Grab this Ninja blender bundle now and blend your way through summer with ease!

Ninja Blast Two-Pack Portable Blender: was $129 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is a compact, cordless solution for on-the-go blending. Each 18oz vessel features a leakproof lid and sip spout, allowing you to blend and drink directly from the container. Powered by a rechargeable USB-C base, it's ideal for smoothies, protein shakes, and frozen drinks.

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is perfect if you want an easy way to make smoothies and shakes wherever you are. Each blender comes with an 18-ounce cup that doubles as a travel bottle, complete with a leakproof lid and a sip spout — so you can blend and drink right from the same container.

It runs on a rechargeable USB-C base, so you don't have to worry about cords while blending. That makes it super convenient for travel, work, or just quick use around the house.

The blender is lightweight and has a handy carry handle on the cup, making it easy to take with you. It excels at crushing ice and blending frozen fruit, making it ideal for smoothies, protein shakes, and other cold beverages. Cleanup is also simple, as the cups and lids are dishwasher-safe.

Plus, since it comes as a two-pack, you can keep one for yourself and give the other to a friend, family member, or even that smoothie-obsessed coworker. Pretty handy!

