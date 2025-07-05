The Vitamix Ascent blender is the easiest 5-star review I've ever given, and it's $200 off for Prime Day
An unmissable early Prime Day deal
As a Home Editor, I've been testing blenders professionally for 5 years, and while the huge price tag would put me off buying the Vitamix Ascent X3 at full price, it is without question the best blender I've ever used.
My partner and I were genuinely bummed when we had to send it back after I tested it, so much so that we're considering putting it on our wedding registry.
This huge 31% discount for Amazon Prime Day is tempting me, though. Vitamix revamped its Ascent series in 2024, and deals on its latest models have been few and far between ever since the relaunch.
Backed with a 10-year warranty, I'm confident that this is the only blender you'll ever need to buy.
This is probably the best blender deal I've seen while trawling the internet for all the top discounts ahead of Prime Day. While $449 is still a hefty price, it's the only blender you'll ever need to buy.
While spending $449 on a blender is no small investment, this truly is the Ferrari of blenders.
If you've been waiting for the right moment to invest in a new blender, this 31% discount comes seriously recommended. I don't give five-star reviews often, and this is by far the top blender I've ever tried. You can read our full Vitamix Ascent X3 review to learn more.
More top Vitamix deals
Like the Ascent Series, the Propel blender has pre-set Programs: Smoothie, Hot Soup, and Frozen Dessert. It's also got a generous 48-oz blending cup, but lacks the smart display of the Ascent.
The 5200 is an oldie but a goodie. It comes with variable speed control to hit a range of textures, from chopping to emulsifying, and you can easily switch it up with the control dial. It also has an immense 64-oz pitcher, meaning you can blend for a crowd.
If you're in the market for a new immersion blender, the Vitamix Immersion Blender is a fantastic choice. It's got a 5-foot long cord and 5 speed settings, making it most versatile than many of the other immersion blenders on the market.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
