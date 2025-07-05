The Vitamix Ascent blender is the easiest 5-star review I've ever given, and it's $200 off for Prime Day

As a Home Editor, I've been testing blenders professionally for 5 years, and while the huge price tag would put me off buying the Vitamix Ascent X3 at full price, it is without question the best blender I've ever used.

My partner and I were genuinely bummed when we had to send it back after I tested it, so much so that we're considering putting it on our wedding registry.

This huge 31% discount for Amazon Prime Day is tempting me, though. Vitamix revamped its Ascent series in 2024, and deals on its latest models have been few and far between ever since the relaunch.

Backed with a 10-year warranty, I'm confident that this is the only blender you'll ever need to buy.

Vitamix Ascent X3: was $649 now $449 at Amazon This is probably the best blender deal I've seen while trawling the internet for all the top discounts ahead of Prime Day. While $449 is still a hefty price, it's the only blender you'll ever need to buy.

While spending $449 on a blender is no small investment, this truly is the Ferrari of blenders.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to invest in a new blender, this 31% discount comes seriously recommended. I don't give five-star reviews often, and this is by far the top blender I've ever tried. You can read our full Vitamix Ascent X3 review to learn more.

More top Vitamix deals

Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The 5200 is an oldie but a goodie. It comes with variable speed control to hit a range of textures, from chopping to emulsifying, and you can easily switch it up with the control dial. It also has an immense 64-oz pitcher, meaning you can blend for a crowd.