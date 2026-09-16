Snap Specs Launch LIVE: Updates as CEO Evan Spiegel shares more at the keynote

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Harry Potter has a lens in partnership with HBO Max.

Navigation (Image credit: Snap) One of the promises of AR glasses is the ability to navigate the world through directions, live translation, and more.

To space (Image credit: Future) My favorite demo so far is the Apollo launch that shows how the launch worked in stages giving you an understanding of the history and process of the launch.

Tracing live demo (Image credit: Snap Specs) The second live demo involved Spiegel tracing a Specs mascot using an overlay from the glasses.

NBA star Jimmy Butler (Image credit: Snap Specs) NBA Star Jimmy Butler is here. He's one of several celebrity partners that have created unique lenses for Specs that show different ways to use the glasses from games to music and meditation.

Using Specs to learn (Image credit: Snap) We've seen some of these ideas before like the basketball training lens that teaches you how to shoot with AR overlays. Other examples include soccer training or working on your golf swing.

Spatial workstation (Image credit: Snap Specs) An app called Hololight enables spatial computing including working with multiple monitors, and interacting with 3D objects. This could be useful for more than just businesses but also artists and multitaskers.

Specs for work (Image credit: Snap Specs) Spiegel is moving into an enterprise discussion or how businesses might use Specs with employees in the field. Partners include Salesforce, AWS, and Nvidia. Using Specs they can do things like look up guides witout pulling out their phone or laptop. Retail associates can quickly discover if a product is available. Those are just a couple exampes.

"An opportunity to change the way people shop" (Image credit: Snap Specs) Specs are AR glasses in that you can shop on sites like Amazon and pull an item of interest in the "real world" to see how it would fit in your space. Impressively, he pulled a sauna out of the demo and was able to walk inside the hut.

Watching videos and technical difficulties (Image credit: Snap Specs) Spiegel highlights entertainment options like YouTube, HBO Max or Spotify. He navigated to YouTube in an attempt to show off watching videos. There are some technical difficulties as the videos won't load. In attempt number 2 it finally seemed to work with a cheeky joke a the expense of Meta.

Snapchat on Specs Spiegel takes some pretty instantaneous images using the glasses to send a Snapchat to a friend.

First live demo (Image credit: Future) Evan is live demoing the Specs showing off the home menu on the palm of his hands. The menu can be accessed in either palm.

Privacy and consent (Image credit: Snap Specs) Specs Intelligence lets you choose what it has to access to and you have to approve prompts that it proffers. Spiegel says that privacy is built-in to the platform.

(Image credit: Snap Specs)

Three pillars The video being shown shows three pillars: Portrait - Specs understanding of you Corners - Organizing your life like work, family and travel Goals - An understanding of the things you're working towatrds.

Specs Intelligence (Image credit: Snap) Spiegel announces that today is the day that people can finally try Specs. Says they're not just AR glasses. "Specs are part of an intelligence system that lives across your Mac and IPhone." Announces Spec Intelligence. Post by View on Threads

Native AI (Image credit: Snap) Spiegel says Snap built the first native AI for glasses. Built shared experiences as a foundational part of operating system. Specs help you do what you want to do in the real world like shooting a basketball or cooking.

"Instinctual computing" (Image credit: Future) Specs are glasses so they can see what you see, understand the world without recording it, just like you. - Spiegel

(Image credit: Future) "Making people irrelevant is not progress. Computers should make us more important not less.

Spiegel says most of the show will be live demos.

Evan Spiegel has taken the stage.

A treatise on mortality? Starting us off with a discussion on souls and what we leave behind or don't.

...and we're off An existential trailer starts us off.

Eargate debunked Also not to say that eargate may have been blown out of proportion for the memes, but Evan did reply to it...https://t.co/NXbu7fX5PLJune 19, 2026 His ears are just like that.

Are you excited for Specs? (Image credit: Snap / Tom's Guide) We're still about 10 minutes from show start. While we wait, are you excited for Specs or intrigued? Let me know in the comments

5 minute countdown Snap's keynote kicks off in 5 minutes. As a reminder, keep Tom's Guide in your tabs as we'll have hands-on impressions, analysis and more after the keynote and in the coming days.

Specs’ first rival (Image credit: Future) Meta may own the smart glasses category but Specs first true rival may be the as-yet-unreleased Xreal Aura glasses. Built in collaboration with Google, the Aura is a pair of XR glasses that offloads its computing power to an attached puck (or brick about the size of a smartphone). It offers similar features to the Specs, including AR apps and tools, gesture controls and AI functionality. However, it also has a larger field of view, a crisper display and some connectivity features that Specs can’t match. Which one is right for most people ?

Red carpet moment (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future) We just took our seats at the theater. It's pretty cool design space!

Will people wear Specs? (Image credit: Future) Compared to the older developer Specs, the official consumer design is svelte, but versus literally any other glasses these things are chunky and thick. After some hands-on time, they’re more comfortable than you’d think , though I’ve seen ears get squished by the giant arms. The glasses are a true breakthrough in AR and wearable tech. The question is whether or not this design will be off-putting to people or if customers are actually willing to try them out.

Snap believes Specs will be a major shift (Image credit: Future) “We’ve seen these different shifts in computing happen, and we see a shift is coming,” Russell Patton, product manager for Specs at Snap told Tom’s Guide in an interview . “Going forward, it’s going to be that shift from phones to glasses, and I think it’s not just taking the apps that are on our phones and putting them into glasses.” In June, Snap highlighted the truly spatial content that Specs is capable of producing. It’s visual AI that actually teaches.

A delayed launch (Image credit: Future) Snap officially revealed the Specs during AWE 2026 back in June, promising a nebulous fall release date. Today’s launch finally makes the Specs a reality, even if the actual ship date is still unknown. Hopefully, CEO Evan Spiegel announces dates today

Can Specs break through? (Image credit: Future) Smart glasses have cooled this year with global shipments only rising 35% in 2026 compared to a meteoric 130% increase tracked in Q1 according to IDC. But even outside of cooling shipments, the elephant in the room is Meta, which IDC research shows claims 70% of the smart glasses market with its Ray-Ban Meta audio glasses. RayNeo is a distant second at 3.6% of the market. That said, a wave of new devices, including the Specs are set to launch this fall. And Meta has its own Connect event next week. IDC believes this will be enough to drive growth and excitement despite concerns surrounding privacy and a dulling of innovation as companies adopt similar business models.