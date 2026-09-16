Snapchat launches its own AI — and says Snap Intelligence will 'anticipate your needs'

Alongside its new Specs AR glasses, Snap also revealed a new "anticipatory AI service" called Specs Intelligence today.

The homegrown AI is designed to across your iPhone, Mac and Specs glasses. No word on if or when a PC or Android version will be available.

According to Snap, Specs Intelligence uses personal context to understand your routines, goals and priorities via the the apps and tools you allow SI to connect with. It then carries that context across your devices.

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The anticipatory part comes from the AI anticipating "when help would be useful" and then surfacing relevant information or potential actions without you prompting it.

As an example, before you go into a meeting Specs Intelligence could highlight talking points, questions to ask or broader work goals. Or for a trip it ties together you flight plans, dinner reservations and hotel in an easy to access format.

The service comes with three pillars including Corners and Goals. Corners is about organizing different areas of your life like work or family. Goals helps you set and track things you want to achieve.

You don't need Specs glasses to utilize the service, of course Snap highlights how the connection can be helpful like pulling up navigation directions when you travel.

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Privacy

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With "pervert glasses" becoming a growing concern Snap made sure to highlight privacy protections with Specs Intelligence.

Specifically, the company claims that your personal content will not be used to train Snap's AI models or service personalized ads. Additionally, you choose what the service has access to via apps or information.

And, Specs Intelligence isn't supposed to just act. Instead, it will prompt you to consent to an action. Snap says that Specs Intelligence uses on-device processing and a "secure cloud infrastructure."

Availability

Specs Intelligence will be in early access soon. You can join the waitlist at specs.com/intelligence or via the Specs app. A full access version will be available through the Specs Mac app, by invitation only.

If you're interested you can download the Specs app for iOS now and try a preview version with no invitation required. This preview connects to your Google account and will provide insights based on your Gmail and Google Calendar. However, the preview does not contain any of the anticipatory suggestions or actions.

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