Hurry! Dyson’s top air purifier is nearly half price on Amazon

If you’re worried about air pollution, suffer from allergies or want clean air to sleep better , having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in capturing and filtering airborne pollutants.

Depending on your needs and room coverage, such appliances can be a costly investment. However, if you’ve had your eye on a top Dyson air purifier for a while, you’re in luck.

For a limited time only, you can get the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan for just $299 at Amazon . Originally $549, this 45% discount is almost half price — saving you serious cash. Bear in mind that this offer is not likely to sit around for too long, so you’ll need to act fast!

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan: was $549 now $299 @ Amazon

This combination air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.

This Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan offers the best of both worlds — it can clean your air and cool you down at the same time. With its powerful airflow, it automatically detects the changes in air quality, and will respond accordingly. And if you don’t want the fan on (during a chilly day), it has a backward airflow mode that purifies the air without blowing cool air. Plus, if you want to sleep soundly, Night Mode will set it to the quietest levels, without disturbing you from your slumber.

While it doesn’t have App control, it does come with a handy remote control and its real-time reports allow you to monitor the air quality. What’s more, its slimline, modern design means that it can fit seamlessly into your home decor without being an eyesore.

So if you want to breathe easy in style, this Dyson air purifier is value for money — and a great deal not to be missed. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Amazon promo codes and our favorite early Black Friday deals).