How to wash a sleeping bag — 3 simple steps

Whether you’re going on a camping trip or hosting a children's slumber party, sleeping bags are essential for when you’re away from home. But if used regularly, they’re prone to picking up dirt, stains or even lingering odors over time.

While deep cleaning a sleeping bag can seem tricky, there are easy ways to wash a sleeping bag the right way, without damaging it. Depending on the type of sleeping bag you have, you can either hand wash or machine wash — just be sure to check the care label first. For instance, using the wrong detergent on a down-filled bag may loosen the fibres inside, making it flat or clumpy. Not only do you want to maintain the comfort, but washing and drying it correctly will make your sleeping bag last longer.

So, before you head off on your next camping trip, follow these top simple ways on how to wash a sleeping bag.

How to machine wash a sleeping bag

As with most items that you want to machine wash, you must always check the care label for guidance.

1. Pre-treat any stains

If you see any visible stains on your sleeping bag, experts advise to dab an enzyme-based stain remover. Use a soft-bristled brush to work this into the stain, and let it soak in for about 20 minutes. Then you can add the sleeping bag to your washing machine — preferably, agitator-free.

2. Set the right temperature and cycle

As per the care label, follow the correct washing temperature and cycle for your sleeping bag. Typically, it’s best to use cold or lukewarm water, on a gentle/delicate cycle. You can add your laundry detergent as usual — just avoid using any fabric conditioners or even bleach cleaners, that might ruin the material.

“Laundry symbols on the care tag will indicate what the best way to dry your sleeping bag, but a general rule of thumb is to place most sleeping bags in the dryer on a gentle cycle," agrees Michelle Piombino, Principal Scientist at Purex. “When washing, be sure to fully unzip the sleeping bag to ensure that all parts of the sleeping bag are getting clean and to avoid causing any damage to both the bag and your machine. A sleeping bag that is zipped up all the way may not become fully clean on the inside when washing in a machine."

Once the cycle finishes, run the machine again on a detergent-free, rinse-and-spin cycle to remove remaining suds.

3. Dry on low heat

If you have a washer-dryer combo , or one of the best clothes dryers , you can easily dry your sleeping bag on a low heat setting. An expert tip is to throw in a few dryer balls to avoid the fill inside clumping.

"Be sure to check the sleeping bag once every 15 minutes or so and flip as needed so that all areas of the bag become equally dry," says Piombino. "You can also air dry a sleeping bag by draping it over a rack or laying out flat to dry on a clean area and flipping every so often so that all parts of the bag become dry.” You’ll need to shake out the sleeping bag thoroughly, to even out the fill inside, breaking up any clumps.

How to hand wash a sleeping bag

If you don't have access to a washing machine at the time or if your sleeping bag is delicate, you can simply hand wash it.

1. Pre-treat stains

Similar to machine washing, pre-treat any unsightly stains first with an enzyme-based stain remover. Following the instructions, let the stain remover soak into the stain for about 20 minutes before washing.

2. Soak in a tub of warm water

Next, fill up a bathtub or large bucket with lukewarm water before adding two tablespoons of detergent. Gently work the soapy water into the material with your hands, and leave the sleeping bag to soak for about 1 hour.

3. Rinse out soapy water and dry

Once you’ve agitated the sleeping bag around in the water, rinse out the tub or bucket and fill it with clean water. Continue rinsing out the soapy suds until the water runs clear, and gently squeeze (not wring) out the excess water. Then dry in a machine or hang to air-dry as normal.

These washing methods also apply to the sleeping bag’s removable liner that it often comes with.

How often should you wash a sleeping bag?

Depending on the condition of your sleeping bag, and how often it’s used, you should aim to wash it once a year. Avoid washing the sleeping bag too often, as this can decrease its insulating properties, making it ineffective at its job.

“Instead of washing your sleeping bag after each use, you can try spot treating any troublesome spots for an easy fix," agrees Piombino. "Gently scrape or brush off any excess dirt, then wipe it with a damp cloth. If that isn’t enough, try to use a little bit of soapy water on troublesome spots and let sit for 5 minutes before handwashing it off in cold water." This will ensure your sleeping bag stays fresh and well-maintained.