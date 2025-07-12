Study reveals your suitcase is dirtier than a public toilet — here’s how to properly clean it

Your suitcase picks up more than just memories during your travels. A study proved that our suitcases are actually dirtier than the average public toilet, harboring bacteria from hotel floors, airport conveyor belts, and countless other surfaces.

Regular cleaning not only keeps your luggage looking fresh but also prevents transferring germs to your home and clothes. Whether you're dealing with mystery stains, lingering odors, or just general grime from your latest adventure, giving your suitcase a proper clean doesn't have to be complicated.

With some basic household supplies and a bit of elbow grease, you can restore your luggage to like-new condition. Here's how to tackle both the inside and outside of your suitcase, plus those often-overlooked handles and wheels.

1. Clean the inside of your suitcase (Image: © Shutterstock) Empty the suitcase completely and remove any packing cubes. If compartments, straps and liners can be fully removed, toss these in a laundry mesh bag and wash on a gentle cycle in your washing machine. Turn the suitcase upside down and shake it over a bin to get rid of loose debris. Next, grab your vacuum cleaner with the upholstery attachment and use a low suction setting to remove dust or sand from the interior. Run a damp microfibre cloth over your lining to freshen it up. Don't soak it though, just give it a light wipe and let it dry completely before moving on.

2. Remove any stains and eliminate odors (Image: © Shutterstock) If you're dealing with things like fresh sunscreen stains, blot up as much as possible with paper towels. For dried stains, scrape off the excess with a blunt knife, then vacuum away any residue. Use warm soapy water and a toothbrush to work at the stain, then rinse with a damp cloth. For stubborn stains, you could try a cosmetic stain remover. Leave the suitcase open to air dry completely. If your suitcase has picked up some funky smells, sprinkle baking soda in a fine layer across both sides (a sieve makes this easier). Close it up and leave for a few days, then vacuum up the powder. Baking soda naturally absorbs odors and leaves your suitcase smelling neutral.

4. Cleaning the outside of a suitcase (Image: © Future) When cleaning a hardshell suitcase, keep the case closed while cleaning the outside with warm soapy water and a soft microfibre cloth. Don't use anything rough on the surface and go easy with pressure to avoid scratches. Wipe in circular motions or follow any grooves or grain patterns, making sure to hit the sides, front, and back. For scuff marks on plastic, try a plastic cleaner or dilute some white vinegar with water and apply directly. Always rinse afterward with a clean damp cloth. If you're cleaning a softside suitcase, warm soapy water does the trick here too. Go light on the soap since it can be tricky to rinse out completely, just a couple drops will do. Apply across the surface with a microfibre cloth without soaking the case. Rinse with a fresh damp cloth afterward. For absorbed liquids or tough stains, an upholstery cleaner will save the day. Follow the bottle instructions and rinse well afterward. Once clean, let it dry in a spot with good airflow.

5. Clean handles and wheels (Image: © Getty Images) Scrub the handles with warm soapy water and use an old toothbrush to get into any crevices. Rinse and dry with a microfibre cloth. You can disinfect hard handles with cleaning wipes afterward. The wheels collect the most grime. Tip your suitcase on its side so the wheels are up and easy to reach. You can clean them in place or remove them completely with a screwdriver if you want to be thorough. Either way, scrub the wheels with soapy water using an old toothbrush, working your way around each one. If your wheels have spokes, use the brush to clear debris from the gaps. Rinse and dry with a microfibre cloth before putting them back on. If your wheels are looking rough, check if your luggage brand sells replacements.

