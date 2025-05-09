3 surprising reasons you should never run your cooling fan all night

As temperatures soar this summer, it can often be uncomfortable to get a good night’s sleep.

If you don’t have one of the best air conditioners, a cooling fan is a great, cost-effective solution for keeping you cool and comfortable. But unfortunately, opting for a cooling fan has its drawbacks. According to experts, you should avoid sleeping with your fan running all night, even in a heatwave.

So before you go to bed, here are a few expert reasons you should never run your fan all night

1. It can worsen allergies

A woman is lying in bed blowing her nose as she struggles to sleep because she has allergies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer can bring on seasonal allergies, and those who suffer from hay fever will know the perils of waking up to sneezing fits, congestion and other symptoms made worse by tiny pollen particles making their way into our homes.

And if you sleep with your cooling fan on all night, this could well be the culprit.

“Fans don’t just move air, they also circulate dust, pollen, and other allergens that have settled on your furniture and fan blades,” says Martin Seeley, CEO and sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

“If you suffer from allergies or asthma, this can make your symptoms much worse overnight, leading to sneezing, coughing, and congestion by morning.”

That’s why it’s so important to keep on top of your cleaning tips to reduce pollen in your home, like using one of the best vacuum cleaners.

If you suffer badly from hay fever or dust allergies however, you might want to invest in one of the best air purifiers for cleaner air.

Alternatively, you can find out what happened when I tried these 3 expert-approved tips to reduce hay fever symptoms.

2. It can cause a stiff neck or sore muscles

Man waking up with a stiff neck (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Have you ever woken up with a stiff neck? Your fan could be the cause of your sore muscles, especially if it’s aimed directly at your body.

“Fans blowing directly on your body can cool muscles excessively, causing stiffness or cramps, particularly in your neck and shoulders,” warns Seeley. “This can leave you waking up feeling achy and tense.”

In addition, pointing your cool fan directly on your skin all night could cause eye and skin dryness as well as migraines.

“Constant airflow from a fan can dry out your skin, eyes, and nasal passages,” Seeley adds. “This dryness can cause irritation, sore throats, and even trigger your body to produce excess mucus, making you feel more congested and uncomfortable.”

If you must sleep with a fan on, be sure to oscillate it to distribute cool air around the room, rather than directly on your body. What’s more, you could set a timer on your fan so that it doesn’t run all night if necessary.

3. You might risk overcooling your body

A man sleeping on his side in bed with white sheets and white night clothes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, there is a thing of being too cool at night, and this isn’t always a good thing for your sleep quality.

“Your body naturally lowers its temperature to initiate sleep, but excessive cooling from a fan can interfere with this process,” says Seeley. “This disruption can cause fragmented sleep and reduce the amount of deep, restorative rest you get.”

“Let’s be clear: there’s nothing wrong with using an electrical fan to cool down your room as long as you only use it for a short period of time. I’d, therefore, recommend that you turn your fan on 30 minutes before you plan on going to sleep, and then once it’s time to go to bed, set it on a timer for a further 60 minutes. This will help you cool down enough to go to sleep, without exposing yourself to the risks of all-night airflow.”

Another handy tip is to shower before bed to help you fall asleep fast during allergy season. This is because when you spend time outside, pollen in the air will settle on your skin and hair. So if you go to sleep without washing it off, those same allergens will transfer to your bed sheets and mattress.

Plus, your curtains could be hiding allergens and even pests, so ensure you do a deep clean in your bedroom.