How to stop ants in their tracks — this cheap hack will stop them invading your home

As the weather warms up in May, I throw open my door and windows and invite the fresh air in. It’s an uplifting time of year when the days are longer and the warmer climes mean I spend longer outdoors embracing the sunshine.

But while I’m enjoying the sunlight, heat and extended days, there are a few uninvited visitors that are making their way into my home. But while I'm not one to turn visitors away, I’m happy to stop ants in their tracks before they step over my threshold.

These tiny invaders are notorious for making their way into our homes, particularly the kitchen and bathroom, where they search for food, warmth and water. And they don’t come alone. If left unchecked, a few ants can quickly ramp up to a colony.

To avoid the cost of calling in a pest control expert and filling your home with chemicals, Glen Peskett, DIY expert at reciprocating saw blade company, Saxton Blades, says, “There’s a quick, cheap and natural alternative, and it’s right in your fridge.”

So what is this miracle item? “Lemon juice is a brilliant natural ant repellent," Peskett reveals. "The strong citrus scent disrupts their scent trails, and the acidity interferes with the pheromones they use to navigate. Just squeeze fresh lemon juice around door frames, windowsills, or anywhere you’ve seen ants coming in.”

Apart from deterring ants, this natural pest-control method will leave you home smelling fresh and fragrant, and it's also one food that you can clean your home with naturally, too. But to keep on top of ant invasions, Peskett recommends reapplying the lemon daily or after cleaning, especially near entry points or food prep areas.

How to use lemon to deter ants

There are just 3 simple steps to keep ants away:

1. Cut a fresh lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a small bowl, or directly onto a cloth or cotton pad.

2. Wipe the juice around the known entry points — think cracks, windowsills, doorframes, skirting boards and under sinks.

3. For an extra boost, mix the lemon juice with a little water and spray alongside trails where ants might enter.

Other ways to keep ants away

Aside from using lemon juice to keep ants at bay, there are a couple of other methods that will prevent a colony of ants invading your home.

In my household, one of our favorite snacks is honey on toast — which is a prime reason for the ants to get the flags out! Even the tiniest drop of the sweet, sticky nectar, or bread crumb will have them scurrying about for a morsel. So to ensure you don’t encourage ants into your home, wipe down food spills and countertops immediately, and check under appliances for hidden food sources.

Apart from cleaning up as you go, ensure you store your food correctly. Peskett recommends always using sealed containers for dry goods, snacks and pet food, as otherwise ants may find their way to the tastiest banquet they’ve ever had the pleasure to enjoy.

