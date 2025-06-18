I didn't realize my favorite ‘relaxing’ habit was making my indoor allergies worse

Everyone wants a great-smelling home, especially when you live in a busy household or have guests over.

Be it scented candles, diffusers or air fresheners, the right fragrance can instantly mask lingering odors, making a room smell fresh and more inviting.

However, if you suffer from indoor allergies, you could be causing more harm than good.

As someone who loves to create a cozy retreat, I’m never short of beautiful candles or reed diffusers to add to my interior style. Be it in the living room and kitchen (to banish cooking odors), to winding down in the evenings, burning my favorite candles became my daily ‘relaxing’ ritual.

But, I never knew that I could be making my indoor allergies worse, despite owning one of the best air purifiers.

How candles can affect air quality

Someone lighting a glass candle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to experts, all candles, including those with added fragrance, emit gases such as CO2 and CO during combustion while consuming oxygen.

Not only do these give off soot from burning, but emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air. Such toxic chemicals include phthalates, benzene and formaldehyde, which are known carcinogens to humans.

“They pollute the air by releasing harmful toxins and chemicals into the air around you,” states Shanna Bynes Bradford, MA, CEO/Formulator of Grow Out Oils Clinical Aromatherapy.

“The organic compounds and chemical compounds emitted by home fragrance products, such as benzene, phthalates and formaldehyde, are known to cause cancer, respiratory diseases, breathing problems, and digestive issues.”

What’s more, if you have existing allergies, these could make your symptoms worse.

“They can worsen asthma, eczema, and sinus problems,” adds Kevin Goude, owner of First Choice Heating & Air. “They also can disrupt indoor microbiomes and mimic hormone activity in some cases.

Certain compounds are linked to endocrine disruption, not just headaches or sniffles. And for kids or pets, that matters a lot more than most people think.”

And if, like me, you enjoy fragrant candles all evening, you’ll be surprised to know there is a general limit. “The rule of thumb by the National Candle Association does recommend four hours as a limit for burning candles,” states Bradford.

“It’s important to follow the candle manufacturer's instructions, warning labels on ideal burn time using a well-ventilated space, and limiting how many candles are burning at the same time.”

How to safely use candles in the house

Candles on a glass table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While this all might sound scary, there are safer ways you can use candles around the home to minimize risk.

“You can burn them in well-ventilated rooms,” advises Goude. “Also you can pair it with an air purifier with carbon filters.

However, you might not really scent its aroma in this case. So you'd better just avoid them at all.”

Another popular option is to buy ‘cleaner’ alternatives when possible, such as naturally fragranced candles, or diffusing essential oils.

“Choose beeswax or soy candles with natural fragrance and cotton wicks,” adds Nicole Backus, Product and Brand Manager at Clorox Home Appliances.

“Or use essential oil diffusers that rely on cool mist instead of combustion. And of course, using a True HEPA air purifier like those discussed earlier, that feature an activated carbon filtration, can also help remove lingering particles and odors from the air.”

Alternatively, there are some clever, DIY ways to make your home smell amazing, from placing sachets of dried lavender or eucalyptus around the home to fresh flowers (alongside your air purifier!).

So the next time you want to relax and unwind with your favorite candles, keep these top tips in mind if you want an allergen-free home.