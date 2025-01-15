How to clean a toaster oven — remove burnt-on grease fast

Toaster ovens are incredibly convenient for whipping up quick meals, but over time, they can become a magnet for grease and grime. If you’ve noticed stubborn, burnt-on grease sticking to the interior of your toaster oven, you’re not alone. This build-up not only looks unsightly but can also affect the performance of even the best toaster ovens.

Cleaning your toaster oven may seem like a chore, but with the right approach, it's easier than you think. Whether you're tackling years of baked-on grease or cleaning up after a messy recipe, this guide will help you restore your appliance to its original shine.

1. Gather your cleaning supplies (Image: © Shutterstock) Before starting, gather a few essential items: baking soda, white vinegar, dish soap, a soft sponge or cloth, and a non-abrasive scrub brush. Avoid using harsh chemicals or steel wool, as these can damage the interior coating of your toaster oven.

2. Remove and soak removable parts (Image: © Future) Take out all removable parts, such as the crumb tray, racks, and any baking pans. Then soak them in a mixture of hot water and dish soap for 15-20 minutes to loosen grease and grime.

3. Create a cleaning paste (Image: © Future) Next, make a paste using equal parts baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the greasy areas inside your toaster oven, focusing on the walls and glass door. For tougher spots, add a splash of white vinegar to the paste for extra cleaning power.

4. Scrub and wipe down (Image: © Shutterstock) Gently scrub the greasy areas using a non-abrasive brush or sponge. Wipe away the loosened grease with a damp cloth, rinsing frequently to remove residue.

5. Clean the glass door (Image: © Tom's Guide) To clean the glass door, use a mixture of vinegar and water or a glass-safe cleaner. Spray it onto the door, let it sit for a minute, then wipe clean with a microfiber cloth. Once everything is clean and dry, reassemble your toaster oven. Regular cleaning after each use can help prevent grease build-up and prolong the life of your appliance.

