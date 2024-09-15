How to remove burnt-on grease from pots and pans

Struggling to remove burnt-on grease from your pots and pans? Believe us, you’re not alone.

This is a common problem for many home cooks. Whether it’s stainless steel, cast iron, or non-stick cookware, tough grease stains can be difficult to remove. But don’t worry — we’ve got you covered with simple and effective methods to tackle even the most stubborn grime.

If you’ve unknowingly fallen foul of the 7 mistakes you’re making with your pots and pans, or you’re noticing signs it’s time to replace your cast iron skillet, these cleaning techniques will help extend the life of your cookware. Even if you’re a student managing kitchen messes, these strategies are perfect for student cleaning essentials for a fresher dorm.

Let’s dive into the best ways to remove burnt-on grease and restore your pots and pans.

1. Soak the pan (Image: © Future) When it comes to removing burnt-on grease, your first step should always be to soak the pan. Start by filling it with hot water and a few drops of dish soap. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes to soften the grease and food residue.

2. Give it a good scrub (Image: © Future) Once soaked, use a sponge or non-abrasive scrubbing pad to gently work away the grime. For more stubborn stains, you may need to reach for a wire brush—but only if it's safe for your pan’s material. or example, cast iron can handle more aggressive scrubbing, but with non-stick pans, you should be extra cautious to avoid damage.

3. Use baking soda and vinegar (Image: © Shutterstock) Another tried-and-true method for removing burnt-on grease is the combination of baking soda and vinegar. This dynamic duo is great for breaking down tough stains while being gentle on most surfaces. Start by sprinkling a layer of baking soda over the burnt area. Fill a spray bottle with vinegar and spray it directly on the area, so it creates a foamy reaction. Then, scrub with a sponge. If the stain is really stubborn, you can leave the mixture on overnight and scrub again the next morning.

4. Try dry scraping (Image: © Future) If your pot or pan has cooled completely and is dry, carefully scrape away any large chunks of burnt residue using a plastic scraper. Avoid metal scrapers to prevent scratches. Afterwards, apply a cleaning solution of your choice—whether it’s a homemade baking soda paste or a store-bought degreaser spray. Let the solution sit for 15-20 minutes to allow it to break down the grease, then scrub it away with a sponge or soft-bristled brush. This method works well for both stove tops and cookware, ensuring a clean, scratch-free finish.

5. Preventing future build-up (Image: © Shutterstock) As with many things, prevention is better than cure. Regular maintenance and mindful cooking can reduce the chances of dealing with burnt-on grease in the first place. Cleaning your pots and pans right after use is key. However, if you notice that no amount of scrubbing can revive your pan, it might be time to consider an upgrade to avoid further frustration.