5 top tips when using aluminum foil in an air fryer

Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years. The best air fryers let you crisp up veggies, French fries, and chicken wings without the added fat that comes with deep-frying. But like any kitchen appliance, air fryers can get dirty with everyday use. Aluminum foil can help keep your air fryer clean, but is it safe to use, or can it contaminate your food?

We spoke to Jenny Catton, air fryer expert and founder of The Air Fryer Kitchen, who told us how to safely use aluminum foil in an air fryer to keep it cleaner for longer.

Is it safe to use aluminum foil in an air fryer?

Aluminum foil next to cutting board and vegetables (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Many people use aluminum foil in a traditional oven but know to avoid using it in a microwave (and if you’ve ever tried, the resulting sparks ensured you never repeated your mistake). But you might wonder whether using foil in an air fryer is safe.

According to Catton, it’s totally safe—as long as you follow some basic guidelines. “Aluminum foil is a useful tool when air-frying,” says Catton. “It helps keep your air fryer basket clean and protects delicate foods during the cooking process.” It’s also easily accessible; everyone has a roll of aluminum foil squirreled away in their kitchen cabinets!

“The good news is that it’s safe to use aluminum foil in most air fryers as long as you follow a few simple rules,” says Catton. “The key is ensuring the foil doesn’t block airflow or touch the heating element.”

It’s also advisable to check your air fryer manual to see whether the manufacturer recommends using aluminum foil in your appliance. If the manual explicitly states not to use aluminum foil, following directions and finding an alternative solution is best.

Pros and cons of using aluminum foil in an air fryer

What’s the best way to use aluminum foil safely and efficiently? Follow these expert recommendations to use foil most effectively in your air fryer.

Pros

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest pro of using aluminum foil in an air fryer is that it makes for easier cleanup. “Foil catches drips and crumbs, so you don’t have to scrub the basket,” explains Catton.

It can also aid in the cooking process. “It helps distribute heat evenly around certain foods,” Catton says, and “Delicate items like fish or cheesy foods won’t stick or fall apart.”

Foil can be folded in any shape or size to customize to your air fryer. “You can fold foil into a tray or cover just part of the basket,” says Catton.

Cons

(Image credit: Ninja)

Although aluminum foil has many benefits when used in an air fryer, there are some potential downsides. “Too much foil can interfere with the fryer’s convection system,” says Catton. This can block airflow and hinder the appliance’s performance.

It can also be a fire hazard if not properly secured. “Loose foil may fly up and touch the heating element,” warns Catton. And it can cause foods to be cooked differently. “If you overuse foil, foods might steam rather than crisp up.”

Finally, it’s best to avoid foil if you’re cooking acidic foods. “Aluminum reacts with acidic ingredients like lemon or tomatoes, which can alter flavors,” explains Catton.

How to use aluminum foil in an air fryer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. Secure the foil well

It’s essential to ensure the foil is secured correctly in your air fryer before turning it on. “Fold the edges tightly to prevent it from moving during cooking,” Catton advises.

2. Leave gaps for air circulation

Airflow is an essential part of air fryer cooking. If the airflow is restricted, your food won’t cook evenly. “ Don’t cover all the basket holes—air circulation is key,” explains Catton.

3. Use it sparingly

Aluminum foil is a useful tool, but that doesn’t mean you need to use it for everything. “Only line the basket or wrap the food you need to protect,” recommends Catton.

4. Avoid overcrowding

(Image credit: Typhur)

Another way to restrict airflow in your air fryer is to pack it full of food. “Give your food enough space for the hot air to circulate,” Catton says.

5. Keep the foil low

When using foil in your air fryer, make sure it’s kept as far away from the heating element as possible. The best way to do this is to keep it as low as you can. “Keep foil well below the heating element to prevent fire risks,” advises Catton.

Other tips to keep your air fryer clean

Lining your air fryer basket with aluminum foil isn’t the only way to keep it clean. There are several alternatives to consider if you prefer not to use foil (or run out and forget to buy more).

“Parchment paper liners are specially designed for air fryers and are perforated to allow airflow,” explains Catton. Just check that the liners are properly secured and weighed down by food to prevent them from moving around while cooking, as they could become a fire hazard. And stay away from wax paper as the coating can melt when exposed to high heat.

“Silicone liners or mats [are] reusable and non-stick; these eco-friendly options make cleaning easier,” says Catton. Simply place the liner in the basket, cook your food, and wash it so it’s ready for next time.

Cooking spray can also help prevent food from sticking and making a mess. “Lightly spray the basket [with cooking spray] to prevent sticking and make cleanup easier,” advises Catton. And finally, “Wipe out grease and crumbs to prevent buildup after each use,” she says.

If food sticks, gently clean it using a soft sponge and a paste made from baking soda and water. Avoid using abrasive or chemical cleaners, as they can shorten the lifespan of your appliance.