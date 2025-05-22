Your TV remote is disgusting — here’s how to clean it safely

Food, fingerprints, dog drool and dust — these are just a handful of the sticky, sometimes-slimy substances that might be coating your clicker.

Take it from someone who’s spent the last decade of their life working with TVs: A remote control gets grimy quicker than you might think, especially if you have pets, kids or guests hanging out in your living room on a regular basis.

But before you start scrubbing indiscriminately, let’s make sure you’re taking the steps needed to clean a TV remote safely.

How to clean a TV remote safely

Gather cleaning supplies Remove batteries Gently wipe away grime, grease and dirt Sanitize Replace batteries

1. Gather cleaning supplies (Image: © Tom's Guide) There's a good chance you already have the necessary items in your home for cleaning your remote. You'll need a dish of soapy warm water and a microfiber cloth. I also make sure to have a few cotton swabs on hand for grooves, buttons and the hard-to-reach spots in between those buttons. If you intend to sanitize your remote after wiping away the grime, I recommend isopropyl alcohol and cotton rounds.

2. Remove batteries (Image: © Tom's Guide) It's recommended that you remove the remote's batteries prior to the wipe-down. In addition, return the battery cover to the remote once the batteries are removed. This will ensure that the cover is cleaned and that moisture doesn't enter the battery well.

3. Gently wipe away grime, grease and dirt (Image: © Tom's Guide) Lightly dampen your microfiber cloth or cotton round. It shouldn't be sopping wet, so be sure to wring out excess water before wiping down the remote. Similarly, if you're using cotton swabs to clean the remote's buttons and the surrounding areas, make sure to remove excess water from the cotton swab before cleaning.

4. Sanitize (Image: © Tom's Guide) Once your remote is free of residue and debris, I highly recommend sanitizing the surface, at least on its backside and the areas around buttons. I use cotton rounds lightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol for sanitization. Gently work your way around the remote, but avoid wiping the surface of buttons, as you may rub off their labels.

5. Replace batteries (Image: © Tom's Guide) Slot the batteries back into the remote and close the cover.

And with that, your TV remote is clean, sanitized and ready to rock.

I recommend going through this process about once a month, or about half as often as I recommend cleaning your TV screen.

Of course, if your living arrangement results in a quicker accumulation of grime and grease, cleaning your remote control about once a week wouldn't hurt, either.

What should I do if I need a new remote?

If your buttons are sticking and your inputs inconsistent, it might be time to replace your TV remote. This might happen long before it's time to replace your TV.

This process can be tricky, so I recommend taking a look at our in-depth guide on how to replace a TV remote without getting scammed.