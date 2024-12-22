How to clean your bread maker in 5 simple steps

The holidays mean more time in the kitchen, and if you've joined the bread-making revolution, your bread maker is hopefully working overtime. Whether you're crafting homemade pizza dough for parties or prepping morning bagels for holiday guests, keeping your machine clean is essential for perfect results.

After spending the season mastering holiday hacks like how to store ground coffee, getting wrinkles out of your clothes without an iron, and the common stains to watch out for, I've turned my attention to properly maintaining my most-used kitchen appliances. A clean bread maker isn't just about hygiene — it's crucial for taste, texture, and the longevity of your machine.

Stuck-on dough, forgotten crumbs, and residue build-up can affect your bread's quality and potentially damage your appliance. Here's how to keep your bread maker spotless and working efficiently through the busy holiday season and beyond.

1. Unplug and cool down (Image: © Tom's Guide) Always unplug your bread maker and let it cool completely before cleaning. Remove the bread pan and kneading paddle and allow them to cool if you've just finished baking.

2. Clean the removable parts (Image: © Future) Wash the bread pan and kneading paddle in warm, soapy water. Don't submerge the pan completely if it has electrical connections. Use a soft brush to remove any stuck dough, especially around the paddle mechanism.

3. Tackle stuck-on residue (Image: © Shutterstock) For stubborn dough residue, soak parts in warm water for 10-15 minutes before cleaning. Never use metal utensils or abrasive cleaners that could damage the non-stick coating.

4. Clean the interior (Image: © Future) Wipe the inside of the lid and baking chamber with a damp cloth. Pay special attention to the heating elements, carefully removing any dropped ingredients or crumbs.

5. Maintain the exterior (Image: © Future) Wipe the outside with a slightly damp cloth, being careful not to let water enter any vents. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Regular cleaning after each use will prevent build-up and keep your bread maker working efficiently. Always check your machine's manual for specific cleaning instructions, as some models may have special care requirements.

Keep your home looking its best by checking out 7 ways a microfiber cloth can be used around the home and Experts warn you shouldn't vacuum Christmas tree needles — use this $3 tool instead. Still have some holiday wrapping to do before the new year? Discover 5 creative ways to wrap your holiday presents without wrapping paper.