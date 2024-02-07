Ring's new Battery Doorbell Pro cuts the cord, keeps advanced radar features

Ring just announced the Video Doorbell Battery Pro — a wireless version of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, which is one of the best video doorbells we've tested. This new 1536p HD+ doorbell camera packs all of that model's features like color night vision and event Pre-Roll into a compact, battery-powered design that can be installed on any entryway.

This is an impressive feat as its 24/7 image rolling and built-in radar is quite power-taxing. However, Ring hasn't shared battery life estimates, so we're curious to see how much of an impact these features will have on its endurance.

The Ring Video Doorbell Battery Pro is poised set itself apart from other battery-powered doorbells since it comes with more advanced features such as 3D Motion Detection. This uses radar technology to more accurately detect a moving person and cut down on false alerts. It also enables Ring's Bird's Eye View detection, which can track subjects and the path they travel on an aerial view of your front yard map. Not only does this provide more context around individual motion events, but it can help you ensure sure nobody is hiding in the peripheral vision of the camera lens.

As with Ring's other video doorbells and security cameras, you will also be able to adjust motion detection sensitivity and privacy zones for even more extensive control over the alerts you receive.

(Image credit: Ring)

We plan to review the Ring Doorbell Battery Pro, but based on our experiences testing other devices in its Pro series, we’ve been impressed with their color accuracy.

Other features include Low-Light Sight, which can use small sources of illumination like streetlights or landscape lighting to keep you seeing in clear color even in the dark. Also standard are two-way talk (enhanced by a noise-canceling mic), dual-band Wi-Fi for fast speeds, and Alexa compatibility. You'll be able to see motion alerts and drop in on live video feeds on Amazon's Echo Show smart display or Fire TV.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is now available for pre-order for $229.99 at Amazon.com and Ring.com and will start shipping out on March 6, 2024. It's $50 more than the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, which has the same design and head-to-toe video, but lacks 3D Motion detection and Bird's Eye View.

Ring won’t be discontinuing any models with this one – it rounds out its Pro-tier lineup of devices which includes the Video Doorbell Pro 2, Stick Up Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, and Floodlight Cam Pro.