Protect your home — Blink Outdoor Floodlight Camera is $52 off in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Blink makes some of the best home security cameras we tested on a budget. Their battery-powered gadgets range from outdoor security cameras to video doorbells. Aside from their affordability, Blink cameras are easy to install, deliver good video quality, loaded with features, and last a long time on a AA battery charge.

Right now, you can nab the Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight camera for just $77 on Amazon. That's over $52 off this bundle, combining the wireless Blink Outdoor 4 camera with a floodlight mount for sharp night vision footage. If you're looking to start a home security setup on a budget, this is a great deal. Add on the Blink Video Doorbell or new Blink Mini 2 (both also included in the Amazon Big Spring sale) for complete home coverage.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $77 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for $52 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is fully wireless and shoots sharp 1080p video for up to two years straight without needing a battery change. In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we really liked how simple Blink's app is. With Ring and Arlo you get pop ups for tips and other products that can bloat up your control center. Despite being a budget camera the Blink also has extremely granular controls for creating zones and detecting people to cut down on false alerts.

As with almost every other security camera, this advanced person detection feature and cloud video storage require you to pay for a monthly subscription. This starts from Blink Basic at $3/month which comes with 60 days of video storage in the cloud. You can store video locally using the Blink Sync Module 2 ($49.99, Amazon) and your own USB thumb drive.

This wireless battery-powered mount accessory can be clipped onto vinyl siding without any installation necessary and runs entirely on D-cell batteries. Its LED lights reach a whopping 700 lumens, lighting up the path ahead when the Blink Outdoor Camera senses motion. Not only is this helpful for lighting up your way when you walk around at night, but this spotlight also deters any potential thieves.