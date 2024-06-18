Blink security cameras are getting this new feature to make them even more useful
Blink Moments will help you make more sense of your security camera videos.
Blink is adding a new unique feature to its app that could give the company's devices a competitive edge among the best home security cameras and best video doorbells — and entice more homeowners to invest more deeply into the Blink ecosystem.
Blink Moments has started rolling out to the Blink cameras and companion app, and it will give homeowners with multiple cameras a more holistic view of people, vehicles, or anything else that moves across their property. Here's how it works.
Let's say you have a Blink video doorbell, a Blink Outdoor 4 camera pointed at your driveway, and a Blink Floodlight on your garage. If someone pulls up to your house to deliver a package, and their movements are picked up by all of the cameras, the Blink app will stitch together all of the relevant videos into one "Moment."
You'll see the person pull up, get out of the delivery vehicle, walk to the front door to drop off the package, then go back to their vehicle and drive off, all in one video. That way, you don't have to look through the individual feeds of the video doorbell, outdoor camera, and floodlight to get a full sense of the delivery person; it'll all be visible in one go.
Blink Moments is being launched today (June 18), and will be fully available in the coming weeks. It will work with every battery-powered or plug-in Blink device, no matter the generation.
However, you will need to subscribe to the Blink Subscription Plus Plan, which costs $10/month or $100/year for an unlimited number of cameras. With that, you also get 60 days of video cloud storage and 90 minutes of continuous live view per session. While Blink's plan isn't the best among security camera storage plans, it's a competitively priced one.
We're curious to see how well Blink Moments works as a feature; if it's useful, it could give the company an advantage against other low-cost security cameras from the likes of Wyze and TP-Link.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.