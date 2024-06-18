Blink security cameras are getting this new feature to make them even more useful

Blink is adding a new unique feature to its app that could give the company's devices a competitive edge among the best home security cameras and best video doorbells — and entice more homeowners to invest more deeply into the Blink ecosystem.

Blink Moments has started rolling out to the Blink cameras and companion app, and it will give homeowners with multiple cameras a more holistic view of people, vehicles, or anything else that moves across their property. Here's how it works.

(Image credit: Blink)

Let's say you have a Blink video doorbell, a Blink Outdoor 4 camera pointed at your driveway, and a Blink Floodlight on your garage. If someone pulls up to your house to deliver a package, and their movements are picked up by all of the cameras, the Blink app will stitch together all of the relevant videos into one "Moment."

You'll see the person pull up, get out of the delivery vehicle, walk to the front door to drop off the package, then go back to their vehicle and drive off, all in one video. That way, you don't have to look through the individual feeds of the video doorbell, outdoor camera, and floodlight to get a full sense of the delivery person; it'll all be visible in one go.

(Image credit: Blink)

Blink Moments is being launched today (June 18), and will be fully available in the coming weeks. It will work with every battery-powered or plug-in Blink device, no matter the generation.

However, you will need to subscribe to the Blink Subscription Plus Plan, which costs $10/month or $100/year for an unlimited number of cameras. With that, you also get 60 days of video cloud storage and 90 minutes of continuous live view per session. While Blink's plan isn't the best among security camera storage plans, it's a competitively priced one.

We're curious to see how well Blink Moments works as a feature; if it's useful, it could give the company an advantage against other low-cost security cameras from the likes of Wyze and TP-Link.

