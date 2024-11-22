Arlo’s Black Friday deals offer up to 77% off home security cameras
The company is also offering big discounts on video doorbells and accessories
Heading into Black Friday is the perfect time to start shopping for all that smart home tech you’ve been thinking about buying to upgrade your abode – especially the best home security cameras. We especially like the Arlo lineup of home security cameras for their crisp video quality, solid integration with the Arlo platform, and excellent features.
Currently, the company's entire line up of home security cameras and accessories are heavily discounted for Black Friday – from indoor and outdoor cameras to video doorbells and related add-ons like smart hubs, floodlights and solar panels. You can get everything you need to start off the year safer and smarter, at a terrific price, right now.
Also, check out our guide on the best Amazon promo codes for more tips and ways to save on other great home tech and everything else you might need for your home security system.
Best Black Friday Arlo home security deals
This bundle includes one of Arlo’s standard Essential Wireless Security Cameras, with 2K video, integrated spotlight, two-way audio and motion detection, along with a solar panel that will keep your Arlo camera charged when receiving direct sunlight. The wireless Arlo camera runs on batteries, making it easy to position anywhere, and it can receive power from the solar panel to extend its lifespan. Both pieces of the bundle are weather-resistant, and the panel has an included 8-foot magnetic power cable and adjustable mount.
Especially helpful for those who already have a set-up and perhaps just need to add more cameras, or those who are looking to start building out a home security system, this two camera bundle from Arlo includes two of its Essential Security Cameras which features 2K video, two-way audio, motion detection, night vision, real time notifications and a spotlight. The savings extend to the rest of the Essential bundles: the 3-Pack is now $120, and the 5-Pack is 45% off at $250.
Anyone who is instead looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it – for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
We had a lot of good things to say about Arlo’s Pro 5S 2K security camera in our review: it comes with clear and crisp video – including color night recording, a long battery life and secure automation tools were among the pros, while the only real con was the price. That makes this sale even better – and the whole range of the 5S bundles are on sale right now. From the single camera at just $100 to the 5-Pack bundle that’s a whopping 57% off, every Arlo 5S security camera is available at a serious sale price.
