Stop using disposable cable ties — just buy 120 of these reusable ones for $5 during Prime Day instead

Plastic cables ties are amazing for organizing your home, but absolutely terrible for the planet. Actually, single-use anything is pretty annoying, as you constantly need to replace things that have been designed to be thrown away.

That's why I'm recommending that you don't pick up any more single-use plastic cable ties — because you can buy 120 reusable ones for just $5 at Amazon right now with the Prime Day deals already in action.

Save 29% MVYC 120-pack reusable cable ties: was $7 now $5 at Amazon These reusable hook and loop ties are great for cable organization at home. Wrap up long power leads, take control of your cable drawer and hide away unsightly cords in the garden or at Christmas. They're discounted right now for Prime Day, great value and better for the planet than regular single-use plastic ties.

No, you're right, this discount isn't going to save a lot of money, but you get a lot of ties for less than the price of a coffee. During summer, wrap up charging cables for vacation packing, then use the same tie for Christmas lights a few months later!

It's one of those things you don't really think about, until one day, a reusable tie is staring you in the face and you wonder how you ever managed to think plastic disposable ones were a good idea in the first place.

For me, it was a few years ago when I got a new USB-C charging cable and it came pre-wrapped in a Velcro-like cable tie, like these. I would never have put a single-use cable tie on there, but the reusable one meant I could tidy it away with ease.

This isn't a life-changing product or a seismic shift. But we can make small changes that gradually reduce our impact on the planet. Plastic cable ties often end up in landfill, where they can harm wildlife or shed microplastics into our waterways.

These reusable ones (often called hook and loop zip ties) are designed to be used hundreds of times, and because its simple to open them up, and you can use them on all sorts of items from wrapping cables to creating makeshift hanging loops.

In the end, it's a cable tie, much like every other cable tie, but you can use them over and over again. Better for you, better for the planet, and they're just $5 right now. Go be sustainable, my friends.

