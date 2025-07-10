I swear by this storage item to organize my closet and it’s now $19 for Prime Day

If you have more clothes than closet space, it can often be tricky to stay on top of organizing your wardrobe. And in our bid to always keep it neat and tidy, it’s not too long before it quickly becomes a messy pile again.

Since I write about home organization for a living, I've tried every type of storage item on the market. But I’ve just spotted my favourite solution on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, this adjustable clear storage shelf is now $19 from $29 on Amazon. That’s an impressive 33% discount, making a decent savings.

What’s more, these versatile storage items can be used anywhere around the home.

So, if you want to ensure you have a clutter-free space, this is the one item I swear by to organize my home.

SortNStore Adjustable Clear Storage Shelf: was $29 now $19 at Amazon Keep your closet neat and organized with these acrylic shelf dividers. They’re adjustable, so you can make them fit any size or width, easy to put together and come with two bases and seven dividers. You can connect them or use them separately. Best of all, they’re made of durable, clear material, so you can find what you need easily.

Although designed for bags, this adjustable storage shelf is ideal for organizing various small items in your closet. It will keep things tidy, maximize storage space, and convenient for daily access.

I own several now, and particularly love it for organizing my pile of handbags that is usually strewn all over a closet shelf.

Not only will dividers prevent any items from spilling into each other and keep everything tidy, but it will make it far easier to see items clearly and store away.

One way to ensure you don’t go back to old habits is by investing in these savvy storage solutions. And at just $19 for Prime Day, it’s money well spent!

For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog to save big right now on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and sneakers.