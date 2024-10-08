Prime Day office chair deals — I test these for a living and here’s my top 5 picks

If you've been counting down to Amazon's fall sale, Prime Big Deal Days, you know that we're almost there. Starting tonight at midnight and running through Wednesday, October 9, this enormous sale offers enough savings to cut a considerable chunk off any home office item on your wishlist. Here, we've collected an assortment of deals on the best office chairs—and these worth checking out. In fact, even one of our most recently reviewed chairs, the Vari Task Chair, is $52 off right now.

Even if you want to save the most money possible and score one of the best budget office chairs at a discount, you're sure to see substantial sales available across the board. The big problem with Prime Day is that the abundance of deals can lead you toward subpar products, which is why we've rounded up the low-price picks that are actually worth your attention.

This is what's on sale now, but we're going to be scanning Amazon all day Tuesday and Wednesday to keep this list as up-to-date as possible. Stay tuned if you want to wait for more deals, but act now if you see something you like — there's no guarantee that anything will stick around.

Office Chair Deals

Vari Task Chair: was $375 now $318 @ Amazon

Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Vari Task Chair stood out for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics.

HON Ignition 2.0 Office Chair: was $637 now $425 @ Amazon

As simplistic as it is practical, this multi-point adjustable chair is made to meld into any home office setup without issue. It has an airy mesh back, a comfy padded seat, and an adjustable lumbar support bar to keep your spine aligned just the way you like it (or need it). In our HON Ignition 2.0 review, we said it's an affordable mid-range office chair with a sleek appearance.

Serta Bryce Executive Office Chair: was $345 now $260 @ Amazon

Known for its mattresses, Serta also makes the Bryce Executive Chair. It features a unique flexible AIR lumbar zone that pivots with your movement. It also offers deep-layered body pillows that are comfortable and supportive. It's rated an Amazon's Choice pick and it's on sale, which makes it one of the best office chair sales we've seen.

Sihoo Doro C300: was $360 now $234 @ Amazon

The Doro C300 is an ergonomic office chair with plenty of adjustability and an all-mesh design. In our Sihoo Doro C300 review, we praised its adjustable headrest and really liked how it delivers some premium features at a more affordable price that its competitors.