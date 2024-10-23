Act fast! Our pick for the best standing desk is $160 off now — and we put it together in under 15 minutes
A worthwhile investment even without a discount, this desk is now 20% off
As we careen toward a month of savings with Black Friday in November, we're delighted to see some deals creeping in early. One deal especially caught our attention today: our top pick for the best standing desk, the Vari Electric Standing Desk, is a whopping $160 off on the brand's site right now.
This discount appears to be what remains of a massive site-wide sale Vari launched in the lead-up to October Prime Day. And instead of pushing clearance items or ill-performing products, the brand is shelling out a 20% price cut on its most popular model.
Vari Electric Standing Desk: was $799 now $639 @ Vari
The Vari Standing Desk is a dual-motor standing desk that can be assembled in 15 minutes using the provided tools. It's available in a number of different sizes and desktop configurations, and Vari also includes a some useful accessories like hooks for your headphones and a coaster.
While this standing desk looks like plenty of others at a glance, the devil is in the details regarding this desk's configurability. While this sale only applies to the "reclaimed wood" desktop, you can also customize it with multiple other finishes. But regardless of which color you like, you get some nifty cable management hardware and a hook for hanging your headphones straight out of the box.
The best part of this desk's sleek appearance is that it subsequently doesn't have too many parts. We were able to put our review unit together in under 15 minutes with just the included tools. It's similarly easy to disassemble, which will make moving with this hundred-pound behemoth a far more manageable task.
Adam Schram is a staff writer covering home office gear for Tom's Guide, writing about everything from standing desks to comfy chairs to the occasional walking treadmill. Prior to his tenure with the team, he reviewed running gear for Runner's World, cycling gear for Bicycling, and the occasional Lego set for Popular Mechanics. Before he became a journalist, he was a bike mechanic in his home town of State College, Pennsylvania for almost seven years. Now, he's based in Philadelphia. He spends his free time ripping his bike around local trails, perusing the local music scene, and trying in vain to do the Sunday crossword without cheating.