I tested ChatGPT vs DeepSeek to plan my Super Bowl party — here's what happened

As someone who's hosted their fair share of parties, I know firsthand how overwhelming the planning can be.

From calculating how many wings per person (is 10 too many?) to figuring out seating arrangements that doesn't leave anyone squinting at the TV from behind a pillar.

This year, I decided to try something different: I asked both ChatGPT and DeepSeek to be my virtual party planners. The experiment was fascinating. Both AI models offered surprisingly detailed advice, but each had their own strengths — while ChatGPT excelled at precise categorizations and timelines, DeepSeek came through with some unexpectedly creative ideas I wouldn't have considered.

Over the course of several conversations, I tested three specific prompts with each AI assistant to create the ultimate Super Bowl party playbook. Here's what I learned, and more importantly, the exact prompts you can use too.

1. A menu that covers all basis (Image: © Tom's Guide) The key to a successful Super Bowl party is having enough food for everyone while ensuring no guest goes hungry due to dietary restrictions. This prompt helps you nail down exact quantities while keeping the menu interesting:



"I'm hosting a Super Bowl party for 15 people. Can you create a comprehensive menu with quantities, preparation timeline, and suggestions for dietary restrictions? Include both traditional game day foods and some unique options that will surprise guests." When it came to planning the perfect Super Bowl spread, I started with arguably the most important aspect: the food. Both AIs stepped up with comprehensive menus, but in distinctly different ways. ChatGPT served up a classic game day menu with some creative twists, like Korean BBQ meatballs and avocado deviled eggs, complete with a detailed hour-by-hour prep schedule. The portion calculations were impressively specific — exactly how many wings and sliders I'd need for 15 hungry football fans. DeepSeek took a slightly more elevated approach, suggesting items like truffle parmesan fries and a full charcuterie board setup. Its menu was particularly thoughtful about dietary restrictions, offering detailed alternatives for almost every dish. While some suggestions (like three large charcuterie boards) might be overkill for a casual Super Bowl party, its attention to detail with dietary alternatives and serving suggestions was impressive.

2. The layout (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Getting the layout right is crucial — nobody wants to crane their neck to see the game or navigate an obstacle course to reach the snacks. This prompt helps you create the perfect viewing setup. "How should I arrange my living room for optimal Super Bowl viewing? I need advice on TV placement, seating arrangements, and food station locations that won't block the screen." When it came to organizing the perfect viewing space, both AIs took the room layout seriously. ChatGPT delivered its advice in a highly structured format with emoji headers and clear bullet points, making it easy to follow while setting up. Its suggestion of a U-shaped seating arrangement was particularly smart, and I appreciated the specific TV height recommendation (42-48 inches from the floor) and viewing distance calculations based on screen size. DeepSeek, however, went deeper into the practical details, especially when it came to traffic flow and food station management. Its suggestion to separate the drink station from the food table to avoid congestion was genius, and something I wouldn't have considered. The AI also included thoughtful touches like having task lighting specifically for food areas and setting up a second TV in another room for overflow guests.

3. Keeping everyone entertained (Image: © DeepSeek) Not everyone is a football fanatic, and even die-hard fans need entertainment during breaks. This prompt ensures all your guests stay engaged throughout the event:



"What are some games and activities I can organize during halftime to keep everyone entertained? Include options for both football fans and those less interested in the game." ChatGPT came through with an impressively organized selection of activities, neatly categorized for different guest types — from die-hard football fans to those just there for the social scene. Its standout suggestion was the Super Bowl Commercial Bingo idea, complete with specific examples of what to include on the cards (celebrity cameos, funny babies, car ads). I particularly appreciated how it broke down activities into competitive games, casual fun, drinking games (for 21+), and family-friendly options, making it easy to pick and choose based on your crowd. DeepSeek took a more structured, formal approach to the activity suggestions, focusing heavily on the setup and execution of each game. While it offered fewer options overall, each suggestion was thoroughly explained with clear setup instructions and prize recommendations.

Now that you've explored how to plan a Super Bowl party using ChatGPT and DeepSeek, why not check out our other AI articles? Explore I tested ChatGPT vs DeepSeek with 7 prompts or if you're new to DeepSeek, look at the 5 prompts to try first. writers swear by. You might also enjoy this Janus Pro hands on covering DeepSeek's image platform.