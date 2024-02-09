Score big with these 5 kitchen gadget deals to host an epic Super Bowl party

If you're hosting a Super Bowl LVIII party, you'll need the best kitchen appliances to feed a crowd. I've rounded up a variety of the most popular gadgets on sale to give your company a diverse spread of delicious foods, from crispy chicken wings to pizza pies with perfect leopard spots.

These tools are easy to use and streamline cook times so that you can spend less time on food prep and more time enjoying the big game with guests. Whether you’re a seasoned host or a first-time party planner, these appliances will help you create a party full of memorable meals.

Here are the top five ways to take your Super Bowl food to new heights.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon Want to make the smokiest and most flavorful wings and ribs without having to stand around freezing outside the whole game? GE’s Smart Indoor Smoker ( $999, BestBuy ) brings smoking capabilities to your countertop. This 16.25 x 16.5 x 20.3-inch smoker takes up a bit of space, but it can fit two dozen chicken wings or one full brisket. You can assign your temperature, level of smoke and cook time based on a recipe, or you can use a number of presets based on what you're placing inside (like brisket, whole chicken, or pork butt). The Smart Indoor Smoker consists of three wire racks so you can cook up to three full racks of baby back ribs at once. Just remember that pellet smoking takes time, though you can schedule when you want your meats to come out ahead of time. GE's included app lets you remotely monitor temperatures throughout cooking to ensure you perfectly coat your meats, snacks, and even cocktail toppings in a flavorful smoky essence.

ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $350 now $328 @ Amazon While it can't tap into a more convenient fuel source such as propane — the pellet-powered Fyra produces a crisp and flavorful charred pie in less than 3 minutes so you can get back to watching the action. Create a pizza station so that your guests can customize every aspect of their pizza from the toppings to the amount of sauce they put on their slices. You can craft 49ers or Chiefs-themed pizzas as well as cook pizzas into mini football shapes. Remember to adequately preheat your oven, experiment with different doughs, and stock up on a variety of fresh toppings beyond pepperoni. You can't go wrong with a good arugula and prosciutto slice, especially with some well-spaced leopard spots on the crust.

Ninja DualZone FlexBasket (DZ701) Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer helps you create crispy fried snacks like wings and mozzarella sticks that deliver the crunch of a deep fryer with almost no oil. This healthier alternative is perfect for passively crisping up all things wings, potatoes, and even pigs in a blanket while you move into another room. It comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a smaller group—if you have a crowd I recommend the 7-quart Ninja DualZone air fryer ($149, Amazon). In addition to its small footprint, the DualZone FlexBasket can quickly roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: was $80 now $59 @ Amazon The Instant Pot Duo is perfect for serving up and keeping chili and dips warm throughout the game. It has multiple functions in one body; an electric pressure cooker, slow rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, food warmer, & sterilizer You can pressure-cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cook your favorite game day recipes. Who doesn't love a homey beef stew or Crock Pot mac and cheese while spending time with friends and family?

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $550 now $449 @ Amazon Quickly whip up burgers, hot dogs, pork chops, and more with this Weber grill. It heats up quickly and has a workspace of 20.3x17.5 inches so you can cook packs of food at once. To cook meats to your guests' preferred doneness I recommend pairing this with the Meater 2 Plus smart meat thermometer which was one of my favorite gadgets of last year. The smart thermometer lets you remotely keep an eye on cuts and make sure you don't overcook your food if you happen to step away to watch your team drive down the field.