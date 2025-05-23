The iconic Ratio Eight coffee maker just got a major upgrade

Ratio's iconic Series 8 coffee maker just got a major upgrade.

With its timeless combination of Chemex and pour-over, the OG has ben around since 2014, and while it's still a classic choice, Ratio has announced the new Series 2: "a new chapter for a modern classic".

Shipping from September, the Series 2 is sure to be a hit. It takes the much-loved features of its predecessor to create something standout.

Price-wise, it's $799, though at time of writing it was discounted to $639 for pre-orders. Plus, an extra $100 for a thermal carafe.

Ratio Eight Series 2: was $799 now $639 at ratiocoffee.com The Ratio Eight Series 2 is an upgrade on the original, boasting dual recipe brew programs, a stainless steel and handblown glass pairing with a solid walnut trim, a flat bottom filter basket and added heat shield. This stylish update takes from the previous Eight Series and makes it, well, better. If you'd like the thermal carafe, it's an additional $100 on top of this price.

The Ratio Eight coffee maker is a unique mix of pour-over and Chemex brewing. A complicated process if you're tackling it alone, but with Ratio's intricately designed smart technology, it's a whole lot simpler.

And while the technique it emulates is complex, the design of this coffee maker is simplicity at its finest. A mixture of premium materials, it's eye-catching and chic – blending matte and glass with a wood trim.

With all this in mind, it's a huge hit with coffee pros for both what it offers to simplifying the pour-over process and the beauty of its design.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's new with Series 2?

(Image credit: Ratio)

As the original Ratio Eight has been on the market for a decade now, there's a lot that's been learnt, and the Series 2 incorporates these tweaks into a new coffee maker that is sure to impress.

So, with the Ratio Eight Series 2 model, the team has made some awesome upgrades. These include a flat brewer basket for a more even extraction, a heat shield for hotter coffee (though you can add the thermal carafe for $100, too), a better glass carafe for easier pouring, and the inclusion of a half batch and full batch button activated by long touch.

Love the look

(Image credit: Ratio)

These days, a coffee maker will typically lean towards a more modern design, like the Fellow Aiden for example. It's incredibly sleek, but the Ratio Eight series is focused on a different design – creating a midcentury look.

With a combination of glass, matte premium materials and a sophisticated wood trim, it's a stylish and nostalgic option when compared to the best coffee makers currently on the market.

Crafted in Portland, a city that you'll often hear married with the words "hip" and "trendy", it should come as no surprise that the Ratio Eight is made in Oregon.

Plus, it's backed by a 5-year warranty, meaning Ratio is pretty confident you'll be getting wonderfully brewed pour-over coffee for years to come with little hassle.

But while it won't be available for a couple of months yet, we'll be first in line to get our hands on this impressive Series 2 upgrade, and we'll follow it up with a review of our own.