Ninja's sellout Luxe Café coffee maker now comes in two modern new colors

The Ninja Luxe Café is one of the best coffee makers available right now. And we're not the only ones that think that, considering it sold out for months after its initial release.

So, it really comes as no surprise that Ninja has now released two entirely new colors to make buying it (if you haven't already) even more tempting.

Introducing Gunmetal Gray and Trace Blue, joining the existing Stainless Steel model for the exact same price of $599. At time of writing, Trace Blue is out of stock on the Ninja site, but Gunmetal Gray is available to buy.

Ninja Luxe Café: $598.99 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Luxe Café is the best beginner-friendly espresso machine we've ever tested and we gave it an epic four-and-a-half stars. It's an excellent investment that makes a variety of drinks, from lattes to cold brew to regular drip. And this sleek and stylish design just got a little more interesting with the coffee maker now available in Gunmetal Gray and Trace Blue for $599.

This marks another excellent release around the Ninja Luxe Café with the upgraded model, Ninja Luxe Café Pro, launching in early May.

I held off buying Ninja's Luxe Café, but the new Pro model persuaded me with its in-built tamping arm that makes mess-free espresso a guarantee. Although now I really wish it was available in one of these two new colors!

A modern twist

The Ninja Luxe Café is a great-looking coffee maker with its attractive stainless steel exterior paired with black accents and a sleek digital screen.

It's pretty unique for a coffee maker, favouring simplicity and streamline technology over complicated dials and settings.

But, these new colorways are something a bit different, opting for matte rather than the shine of the original stainless steel. The benefit here being that they won't smudge as easily, and we can't complain about that.

I love these new colors. I find Gunmetal Gray isn't too far a step away from the original, but it's definitely a stylish step up. To be bold though, I'd go for the Trace Blue because it offers something a little different from the rest.

In fact, if I had my way, I'd love to see the likes of Breville's brass accent range or even KitchenAid's Color of the Year make an appearance one day.

For now, I'd settle for the two new colorways making their way to the Ninja Luxe Café Pro model as they're currently only available on the Premier Series. I'm sure given time and some idea of how successful they are, they'll do just that.

Kitchen color

On the topic of bold kitchen colors, there's certainly a trend emerging to have a bit more fun when it comes to your interior design palette, and I'm seriously relieved to see a step away from silver.

For coffee makers in particular, there's the Fellow Aiden in Matte White or the Moccamaster's new calming Ocean colorway as just two shining examples of what's possible in a world of color and coffee.

Ninja is no stranger to color though. In fact, Ninja recently dropped a pink model of its popular Ninja Crispi air fryer, alongside Mint and Periwinkle.

Clearly colorful kitchen appliances are on the rise and Ninja's wholeheartedly jumping on the trend. And I for one certainly wouldn't turn away a Periwinkle Ninja Luxe Café.