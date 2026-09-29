Shark’s new 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop won't cut any corners

Shark is well-versed in making robot vacuums. Its even made one of the best robot vacuums we've ever tested, the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal. But, that doesn't mean it's resting on its laurels.

While you may have already heard of the Shark Navigator, an existing range with both an upright vacuum and robot vacuum in its collection, it's Shark's latest release that takes the Navigator to the next level.

The newest product in the lineup is the Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop. Yes, it's a mouthful, but it's also a declaration of exactly what this new robot vacuum is capable of, cleaning up household messes left, right and center.

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And while the US government is considering bans on almost all robot vacuums, SharkNinja was happy to tell us at the time: "Regarding future models, we are evaluating our best options, but as a U.S.-based company we believe we are well positioned to navigate the process to continue to launch new models at competitive prices as we always have." And it turns out, they were right. Here's what's pretty cool about its newest model.

Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $499.99 at SharkNinja The Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop aims to make cleaning up your home as easy and smooth as possible. With a simple setup, it'll vacuum, mop and even clean itself up when its done, thanks to a self-empty, bagless base. But, what's most impressive about the Shark Navigator is what the name suggests, its onboard navigational tech, meaning it can make its way around your home like never before.

Meet the new Shark Navigator

(Image credit: Shark)

Of course, you want to know how well the Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop cleans, but before I get to that, I think it's important to talk about how it makes its way around your home.

It's a hard task for any robot vacuum to navigate the changing landscapes, tangled up wires, sudden corners and the day-to-day mess across your home. But, the Shark Navigator is capable of cleaning after just one click, which means you can use it pretty much straight out of the box.

How? Well, it uses 360-degree LiDAR mapping alongside Shark's very own SmartPath Max Navigation to guide methodically, row by row across your home. You can even check out the maps on the SharkClean app, setting no-go zones and scheduling cleans without having to lift a finger. Okay, one finger, to press the app.

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As Alex Forman, Director of Marketing at SharkNinja puts it: "People want a cleaner home with less effort, and that's what Navigator is all about. It brings powerful Shark vacuuming and mopping performance together with simple setup and automatic emptying, making it easier to let a robot take on the daily cleaning."

That powerful vacuuming has 4x the suction of one of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 and mopping that'll deliver 2x better stain cleaning than the Roomba 105 Combo (so SharkNinja says — we'll need to test to find out). It'll even automatically avoid carpets and rugs when in mop mode to keep them dry, as well as cleaning up hairs with a self-cleaning brush roll.

And, like I said, once its cleaned your home, it'll clean itself by emptying into a bagless base that'll hold debris for 30 or 60 days. I'm certainly up for a robot cleaning my home with little effort from me, but I'll wait to pass my full judgment until we get our hands on one for a review.

Availability

The Shark Navigator 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is available now, starting at $499.99 from SharkNinja.com. Surprisingly, if you just get the Shark Navigator Robot Vacuum (no mopping), it'll only cost you $50 less at just $449.99.

The Shark Navigator range is clearly the budget-friendly options amongst Shark's robot vacuum lineup with the other three options costing between $999.99 and $1299.99. And, when it comes to other 2-in-1 robot vacuums we've tested, its competitively priced amongst Dreame, iRobot, Roborock and more.

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