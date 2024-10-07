Instant Pots slashed by up to $77 in delicious Prime Day sale — 7 deals I’d shop now

If you're after big Prime Day deals, I have good news for you. Amazon has slashed the price of many of its best Instant Pots already — even though the 48-hour sales event doesn't technically start until tomorrow. I recently tested and reviewed loads of Instant Pots, and I loved every single one of them, so I’ve picked the best early Prime Day deals below.

For example, you can save $10 and get the Instant Pot Rio 6QT for $89 at Amazon — which is a perfect pot for beginners. If you’re anything like me and love both saving money and time, this week will almost certainly be a perfect time to snag an Instant Pot for fall and winter meals.

And, of course, I'll be keeping my eye out for more deals when Prime Big Deal Days starts for real tomorrow.

Best Instant Pot deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker: was $229 now $152 @ Amazon

This awesome appliance isn’t just the Instant Pot pressure cooker we all know and love — it’s an Air Fryer, too. With this multi-purpose cooker you can do everything from slow cooking a joint of ham, to crisping up some baked potatoes to pair with it, to dehydrating strawberries into a crunchy snack. This Instant Pot has WhisperQuiet, too, meaning the steam pressure release won’t be an unwelcome jumpscare.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: was $169 now $134 @ Amazon

If your interest is piqued by the Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker but you’re a beginner, you might want to check out the Duo Crisp 11-in-1 instead. The 11-in-1 is a great accessory for home chefs or busy families as it can pressure cook full meals in minutes and air fry sides just as fast. You can even dehydrate food in the dehydration grill for super speedy snacks.

Instant Pot Rio 6QT: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

The cheapest of all Instant Pot deals I’ve spotted, this entry-level Instant Pot Rio got a 4 star review from me. I loved how easy it was to use and how the varied cooking modes could make me a 3-course meal using just one appliance! If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and not sure where to start, I would recommend checking out this beginner-friendly one.

Instant Pot Duo Plus with WhisperQuiet 6QT: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

I can’t believe how good this deal is. I tested the Duo Plus with WhisperQuiet just a few weeks ago and I loved this Instant Pot. The WhisperQuiet steam release means this appliance won't disrupt your TV watching or pre-breakfast snoozing family. The multi-cooker even has ‘cake’ and ‘egg’ capabilities, perfect for dessert or brekkie. The chocolate cake I made in this Instant Pot was moist and gooey — I wholeheartedly recommend this epic appliance.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 8QT: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

If you like the look of the Instant Pot Duo Plus with WhisperQuiet but you have a bigger family to feed, Instant Pot has your back with the Duo Plus 8QT. Down to just $129, this huge Instant Pot can make enough to serve 8 people, which makes it an ideal purchase in advance of holiday season, too. You could make enough turkey gravy to feed a village in this huge Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Rio Wide was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

On the same note as the Duo Plus 8QT, if you’ve got more than six mouths to feed, you’ll want to check out the Instant Pot Rio Wide . This huge appliance can feed up to eight people and is so easy to use that it’s ideal for beginners, too. In testing, I loved how this Instant Pot helped me make soup from start to finish — yes, from browning the onions and garlic all the way to eating — in just one pot.

Instant Pot Pro Plus was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

I personally use the Instant Pot Pro Plus almost daily. It has a permanent home on my kitchen counter. There’s nothing I love more than coming home after a busy day at work and prepping dinner in minutes. What’s better about this specific Instant Pot is its smart home compatibility — the appliance is fully controllable from your phone, and you don’t even have to be at home to turn it on. In theory you could load it up with meat, veg, and carbs before work and keep an eye on it slow cooking all day.

Just in time for cozy season, any one of these Instant Pots would help you make delicious soups and warming stews, or be a great addition to your holiday feast preparation. If you’re a complete beginner, I’d recommend the Instant Pot Rio or the Instant Pot Duo Plus with WhisperQuiet, which are on sale for $89 and $99 respectively.

Perhaps you’ve been curious about getting an Instant Pot for a long time — with these delectable deals, maybe you can satiate that curiosity and save big bucks while you’re at it.