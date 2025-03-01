I'm only buying air fryers with this one feature from now on

Ever since I got my first air fryer three years ago, I've been a self-professed air fryer convert. It's easy to discredit air fryers, given the litany of press gushing over their versatile, ease of use and energy-saving abilities.

Nothing can be that perfect, right?

My aforementioned first air fryer wasn't even one of the best air fryers. I was living in South Korea at the time (a country in which traditional ovens simply do not exist) and the purchase was a necessity in my tiny kitchen.

However, since that fateful day in 2022, I've used an air fryer pretty much every day. But it wasn't until last week that I got my hands on the best air fryer I've ever used. Drum roll, please...

The best air fryer I've ever personally used is the Philips 2000 Series. It's better than Ninja, Cuisinart, and Cosori, and I'm not exaggerating.

Philips 2000 Series: $97 at Amazon The Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer is a game changer, because it has a window. Now I can park myself in front of the device during cooking and make sure my food isn't burning. The RapidAir technology means this air fryer can roast a whole 3-pound chicken in 38 minutes, and cook fries from raw in just 18 minutes.

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, right? Not the Philips 2000 Series air fryer. It's worthy of the air fryer hall of fame — let me tell you why.

Window to my soul

Leave burnt food where it belongs — in the past.

Often, I'll park myself in front of the oven door and watch my baked goods rise with barely-concealed excitement. In the past, I've even held my iPhone up to the oven door and filmed time-lapses of my cupcakes rise and brown.

Does this make me really lame, or just passionate? I'm not even a particularly good baker — I can't follow recipes. (I use can't loosely here, it's more an unfortunate obstinacy that means I won't follow recipes.)

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, the 2000 Series has a handy 8 x 4 inch window on the front of the basket. This window to the soul ensures nothing you cook will ever burn again. Well — as long as you keep an eye on it.

In testing, I found it impossible not to keep both my eyes trained on it like a hawk watching a field mouse. Mark my words, you'll never burn food again. If you do, well, then that's on you.

Lightning fast

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Erin Bashford)

Thanks to a nifty little something called RapidAir technology, the Philpis 2000 Series isn't just a source of entertainment, but it's actually so fast. Take a look at this delicious 2.3 pound chicken.

When I tell you how long this took to roast, you won't believe me. Just 38 minutes. To roast an entire chicken? You must be pulling my leg.

Fortunately, no. I was surprised, too. I inserted my food thermometer in three different places just to be sure, but no — it read over the ideal 165°F all three times.

Picture this: you can make a whole dinner in less than 40 minutes with just the Philips 2000 Series air fryer and an Instant Pot. It's not just quick, either: the vortex-shaped grill will catch excess grease and fat, ensuring you get a lean meat without losing moisture.

Easy as fry

(Image credit: Future)

Laboring over a hot stove for hours? Can't relate. Even though I love cooking, I hate having to actively stir a pot or baste.

I'd much rather be able to put my food on and prepare something else, or start the dishes, while it's cooking. There's a reason I shove everything in my Instant Pot Pro Plus or Philips 2000 Series air fryer.

I love my air fryer + Instant Pot combo because it makes my life so easy. I don't have time to cook fresh, healthy meals from scratch every day, and I can't even imagine how hard that is for those with young families. I'm just me, and I don't have enough hours in the day.

Air fryers are revered for being so easy. Simply shove your food in the basket, set it at 350°F for 15-20 minutes, and whatever you're cooking is probably ready. I followed those timings when I made fries from scratch last week, and they cooked in just 18 minutes from raw.

(Image credit: Future)

If you don't trust yourself with going rogue, the Philips 2000 Series has 13 preset modes. There's a huge range, including meat, fish, bake, defrost, and possibly the most bizarre, breakfast.

Obviously users aren't restricted to these settings — I actually never use presets — but the option is there if you need something with no guesswork.