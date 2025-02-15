Here's why your air fryer stinks, and how to get rid of the odor for good

Owning one of the best air fryers has been a game-changer for me in the kitchen. Apart from saving energy, as I no longer put my oven on for smaller meals, I am guaranteed crispy food in a fraction of the time.

What’s more, air fryers are the top life-changing appliances we can’t do without, with a research study by QS Supplies reporting that the desire for a Ninja air fryer comes top of the list as the most desired home appliance.

The problem is that even the best air fryers can sometimes let us down and don’t perform as well as we’d hoped. I’ve had a recent problem with my Corsori TurboBlaze air fryer, which I use on a daily basis. Although my issue isn’t related to a fault with the machine, every time I turn it on it fills my kitchen with the smell of burning food.

So, what do you do if your air fryer starts to smell? The first point of action is to determine what has caused it before you can resolve the bad odor. Here, we take a look at what could be making your air fryer smell and how to put it right.

What causes an air fryer to smell?

There are numerous reasons why an air fryer might be emitting an unpleasant odor. Let's start at the beginning with when you use your air fryer for the first time.

1. Chemical smell

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

It’s common for an air fryer to smell of plastic when it is first used. This is due to how it is manufactured. According to Philips, the housing and inner drawer of many air fryers are made of plastic, and the basket is often PTFE coated — this combination can cause the air fryer to give off a smell during the first few uses when the appliance reaches high temperatures.

However, it’s always worth checking that there is no remaining plastic wrapping in the air fryer’s basket or that it is caught around the element at the top.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to solve it

There’s a simple solution to get rid of the chemical smell for good. Sarah Clary, senior product manager at Hamilton Beach, says after unboxing your appliance and removing all of the packaging, disassemble the basket and tray. She then advises, “Soak the removable parts in warm, soapy water, rinse and dry.”

Then, before using your appliance for the first time, she says, “Run your air fryer at 400°F for 10 minutes to burn off any residues.”

While following this process, she adds, “Keep the room well-ventilated during this first cycle to help disperse any lingering smells.”

2. Smokey smell

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The main problem I’ve started to have with my air fryer is that it smells of burning when in use. Despite using it for over a year, it’s more of a recent problem that I think has built up over time, and I have an inkling of what is causing the stink.

I regularly use my air fryer to roast a whole chicken, which, unlike smaller cuts of protein, sits fairly high within my air fryer drawer. When cooking, the chicken gives off fat and food particles, which sit within the base of the basket drawer and around the sides. However, they also splash onto the heating element and the hard-to-reach ceiling of the appliance.

Jenny Catton, owner of The Air Fryer Kitchen blog, confines my thoughts, and says, “If fat or food particles settle under the heating element, they can burn and cause a persistent smoky or burnt smell.”

Despite regularly cleaning my air fryer basket and tray, I neglected the hard-to-reach element and ceiling, with the remaining residue causing the bad smell.

How to solve it

Knowing how to clean an air fryer to get rid of baked-on grease isn’t too difficult, but before you start, always turn off the appliance and remove the plug from the socket, leaving it to cool. The basket and rack can then be cleaned in hot, soapy water and the residue removed with a soft-bristled brush, avoiding metal utensils or harsh cleaning implements that may damage the surface. The same hot, soapy cleaning solution can be used to clean the base and sides of the air fryer, although don’t submerge the appliance in water.

The trickiest section is cleaning the element. For this part of the air fryer Cosori recommends using a slightly damp, non-abrasive cloth or sponge to wipe it over. However, you’ll also find it easier to turn it over to give a better view, and you may benefit from shining a torch inside for extra light. I often find my handy cleaning friend is a soft toothbrush as it can reach into awkward spaces, but you may prefer to use a bendy bottle brush.

If stubborn grease isn’t shifting, Corsori suggests creating a paste with baking soda and water, and applying it to the elements before wiping it clean.

Disclaimer Whichever method you use to clean your air fryer, always ensure it is completely dry before using it again.

3. Strong smelling foods

(Image credit: Instant)

Just like when you grill fish or steam high sulphur vegetables, like broccoli and cabbage, they can leave a lingering, unpleasant smell in their wake. The same applies when using an air fryer, and the next morning, when you step into your kitchen, you’ll be in no doubt of what you ate the night before.

“Over time, strong-smelling foods like fish, garlic, or heavily seasoned meats, can leave an odor on your air fryer,” says Catton.

One solution is to stop cooking the specific foods that cause the stink, but there’s a less drastic solution that’s completely natural.

“To reduce lingering food odors, add the juice of half a lemon and a tablespoon of white vinegar to a ceramic ramekin. Place the ramekin in the air fryer basket and run the air fryer at 400°F for 5 minutes,” advises Catton.

“This will create a lemon-scented steam to help combat bad odors,” she adds.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is the best air fryer for most people. Powerful without being overpowering, capacious without taking up too much space, it wowed us when we put it to the test.

How to keep your air fryer smelling fresh

To prevent a build-up of food residue that can cause your air fryer to smell, Randhawa suggests keeping to a regular cleaning routine to prevent future smells, checking beneath the heating element for any hidden food particles — if your model allows. “Keeping the air fryer clean not only prevents odors but also extends the life of the appliance and ensures your food always tastes fresh,” she says.

And for ongoing maintenance, she advises, “Make sure you clean your air fryer thoroughly after each use. Remove the basket and pan to wash them with hot soapy water, and wipe down the interior with a damp cloth to remove any grease or food residue.”