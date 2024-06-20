Hurry! The best budget robot vacuum we've tested is 25% off ahead of Prime Day

Part of turning your domicile into a smart home is finding devices that will autonomously clean it for you. That way, you can spend more time enjoying smart home essentials like the best smart speakers and smart lights.

Robot vacuums can be quite pricy, but with today's deal, you can set and forget cleaning your floors. Just place a robot vacuum cleaner in its dock and it will automatically clean your floors every day. You can schedule times or control the vacuum ready. Right now, you can get the iLife V3s Pro on sale for $119 at Amazon, which $25 off its normal price.

iLife V3s Pro: was $160 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum is on sale for just $119. While it lacks the advanced sensors of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. Keep in mind this price is a historical low, so it can sell out quickly.

In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named this the best robot vacuum for under $200. Its compact body slides under furniture with ease and its 100-minute battery life is plenty enough for most mid-sized rooms. Despite its low price, the V3s Pro consistently outperformed other robot vacuums that cost three times as much. It picked up nearly all dog fur in our lab tests — making it the best robot vacuum for pet hair.

The robot earned a perfect score on our pet hair on the hardwood test, picking up 100%. The Life V3s Pro was equally impressive on carpet when dealing with pet hair, picking up 99% of it. This level of performance was remarkably better than the popular budget alternative Eufy RoboVac 11s, which only cleaned up 75% of pet hair on carpet.

Unlike more expensive robots that use cameras and advanced scanning technology to map out your space—this robot vacuum uses a system made up of ten sets of infrared sensors to detect dirt and navigate your room. It's still capable of a thorough clean but you won't be able to use voice commands to tell it to clean a specific room like you can with models from iRobot or Roborock.

For just $119, that's a small sacrifice to pay. Especially so when I can add an iLife V3s Pro to the five rooms I would want clean in my home and still come out ahead of buying just one of those more advanced models.