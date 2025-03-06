Do you really need to preheat an air fryer? We asked 3 experts

How-to
By
published

Should you choose an air fryer with a pre-heat setting, and what do they actually do?

a photograph of a finger pressing the touchscreen icons of a large black 5.3 quart capacity air fryer with black touchscreen and rose gold embellishments sits upon a brown table with a blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Air fryers are all the rage among those who love the crispiness of fried food but don’t love the added fat and calories that traditional fried foods carry. These trendy appliances are quick and easy to use, and yield golden, crispy foods like fries, roast veggies, and baked potatoes. Many of the best air fryers have intuitive control panels that make dinner time a breeze. Yet, there is some confusion over whether you need to preheat your air fryer before using it.

We tapped experts in air fryer cooking for their opinions on the question: “Do you really need to preheat an air fryer?” Here’s what they had to say.

How do air fryers work?

Ninja Max XL air fryer behind a plate of fries

Aluminum foil next to cutting board and vegetables (Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

Before diving into air fryer preheating, let’s explore how air fryers work. They’re marketed as a healthier alternative to a deep-fat fryer that crisps up fries, wings, and other foods without adding tons of fat from oil. But is that accurate?

“I like to think of air fryers as simply a small oven with a fast fan,” says Jenny Catton, owner of The Air Fryer Kitchen. “The heating element at the top generates the heat while the fan circulates hot air around the air fryer basket to cook food evenly and efficiently.” This results in a crisp, golden finish akin to roasting or frying food.

“Air fryers work like small convection ovens,” explains Sarah Bond, food scientist, nutritionist, and recipe developer at Live Eat Learn. “They circulate hot air around the food, which creates a crispy texture similar to frying (with much less oil).” This crucial factor makes air fryers particularly popular with health-conscious foodies.

Pros and cons of air fryers

air fryer plating up food

(Image credit: Future)

Just like any kitchen appliance, air fryers have their share of pros and cons. According to Catton, one of the biggest pros is healthier cooking. “You can reduce the amount of oil you use when cooking with an air fryer, making meals lower in fat and calories than other cooking methods,” she explains. Bond agrees. “You get crispy results using significantly less oil than you would with frying,” she says.

Air fryer cooking is also faster and more efficient than other methods. “Food cooks faster than in an oven due to rapid air circulation and smaller size,” Catton says. Their small size also allows them to heat up faster. “Air fryers heat up quickly and cook faster than traditional ovens,” says Bond. “This can save time and electricity.”

However, air fryers tend to have a limited capacity. “Many models have small baskets, which may not be ideal for larger families or batch cooking,” explains Catton. They can also be bulky on your countertop. “They can take up valuable space on the counter and be clunky to store in a cabinet,” says Bond. And they’re not suitable for all foods. “You can’t cook wet foods like soups in an air fryer,” says Catton.

Do you really need to preheat an air fryer?

Gourmia Fry ‘N Fold Digital Air Fryer

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The answer to our main question is… it depends. “Many recipes don’t require preheating, especially for smaller, fast-cooking items like fries and nuggets,” says Catton. But preheating is necessary for other food items. “Preheating can be helpful if you’re cooking larger or denser foods like chicken breasts or whole veggies,” she explains.

“Preheating can be helpful if you’re cooking larger or denser foods like chicken breasts or whole veggies”

Bond prefers to preheat her air fryer no matter what she’s cooking. “Preheating your air fryer is recommended, just like an oven,” she says. “It ensures the food starts cooking immediately, resulting in better crisping.”

Ultimately, the answer may depend on your air fryer model or the type of food you’re cooking. “Check your recipe or user manual to see if preheating is recommended for your dish,” advises Catton.

As for our Senior Home Editor (and resident air fryer expert) Millie Fender? "I like when air fryers have a pre-heat setting, but it's not something I'd look for when buying. For foods that cook super fast, like bacon, I like pre-heating the basket so it sizzles when it hits the grate. Plus, I'm at less of a risk of burning by bacon than if I were to leave it in there while it's pre-heating, leading to some uncertainty over how long it's actually been cooking for."

Looking for an air fryer that has a pre-heat setting? I recommend basically anything from Instant, which makes some of the top fryers I've tested, but particularly the Vortex line. Not fussed? Ninja air fryers don't pre-heat, and I find that they get hot so fast it doesn't make much of a difference when you just add an extra minute to your cooking time to account for the time taken to heat up.

Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer with Odor Erase Technology
Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer with Odor Erase Technology: was $169 now $129 at Amazon

Our Senior Home Editor recommends Instant air fryers if you want a model that pre-heats, and the Vortex Plus has the additional benefit of a viewing window which allows you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks.

View Deal

How long does an air fryer take to preheat?

“Preheating an air fryer typically takes two to five minutes, depending on the model and the temperature you are aiming for”

The exact time your air fryer takes to preheat depends on what you’re cooking, but you can generally expect it to reach your desired temperature within five minutes.

“Preheating an air fryer typically takes two to five minutes, depending on the model and the temperature you are aiming for,” says Catton.

Bond’s estimate is in a similar range. “Most air fryers, depending on their size, take three to five minutes to preheat,” she says. “That’s quick compared to conventional ovens!”

Some air fryers have a preheat setting that lets you know when the appliance has reached the correct temperature for you to put your food in. These settings use internal thermometers to track the temperature and may emit a beeping sound or other noise to alert you when it’s ready.

What about toaster ovens?

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro with roasted chicken

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Toaster ovens are also popular with home chefs due to their versatility. For some recipes, you can use a toaster oven or an air fryer and get a similar result—crisp, golden foods without the fat you’d get from frying them. So what, exactly, is the difference between the two appliances?

“The main difference between an air fryer and a toaster oven is their cooking methods,” says Catton. “Air fryers use rapid circulation to cook food, while toaster ovens use radiant heat—similar to a traditional oven.”

As Bond explains, “Air fryers cook faster and can produce a more even crisp. Toaster ovens are more versatile for baking and broiling but can take longer.” So, if you want an all-in-one appliance, a toaster oven might be the better choice, but if you specifically want fried-style food without the fat, an air fryer is best.

“Most toaster ovens benefit from preheating for 5 to 10 minutes, especially for baking or roasting, to ensure even cooking”

Both appliances have similar guidelines when it comes to preheating. “Most toaster ovens benefit from preheating for 5 to 10 minutes, especially for baking or roasting, to ensure even cooking,” explains Catton. “However, some functions, like toasting, don’t require preheating.” Like with an air fryer, it’s best to consult the manual for your toaster oven to determine whether preheating is required.

The verdict

Preheating your air fryer is sometimes necessary, but sometimes not. The best way to determine whether you need to preheat your air fryer is to read the instruction manual—and if the manual doesn’t specify, check the recipe directions. Ultimately, preheating your air fryer won’t hurt it, but skipping this step if it’s necessary could result in sub-par food.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home How-Tos
Catherine Hiles
Catherine Hiles
Freelance Contributor

Catherine Hiles has over a decade of experience writing and editing on various topics, including home improvement, personal finance, home finances, pet ownership, and parenting. Her work has been featured on BobVila.com, TIME Stamped, The Penny Hoarder, and more. In her spare time, Catherine enjoys running, reading, spending time with her kids and dogs, and tackling projects around the house.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Air Fryer Basket
A new study just revealed a surprising benefit of air frying over other cooking methods
air fryer liner
Just bought an air fryer? These are the 3 essential accessories you'll need
Hotpoint SI4S854CBL air fryer oven
I bought this smart oven with an air fryer setting, and now my Ninja is gathering dust
A sleek black air fryer sits on a modern kitchen countertop, perfectly crisping golden fries
Ditch the oven — these 5 foods always taste better when I air fry them
3 air fryers next to each other
I spent over 500 hours testing the best air fryers — these 3 are the winners
Foil bowl in air fryer
5 top tips when using aluminum foil in an air fryer
Latest in Home Appliances
SOURHOUSE Goldie
I just discovered this innovative kitchen gadget that takes all the guesswork out of sourdough
Our Place&#039;s new Titanium Pro cookware line
Our Place just launched its titanium cookware line which claims to be 300% harder than stainless steel
Le Creuset Gourmand Collections
Le Creuset launches new cookware collection — and it’s smart enough to serve
SMEG Contemporary Kitchen Scales
I tried these contemporary kitchen scales for a week and I don’t want to give them back
hario v60 buono gooseneck kettle, a stainless steel kettle with electric base, handle, and gooseneck spout, for specialty coffee
I tested iconic coffee brand Hario’s gooseneck kettle, and it’s left me a little confused
Wacaco Cuppamoka, a stainless steel coffee pour-over brewer, photographed against a blue background, with brown filters and a sippy lid
I’ve found the best coffee gadget for camping trips — the Wacaco Cuppamoka is like no other
Latest in How To
Golfer Xander Schauffele take a swing ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA 2025 golf tournament
How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule
Nintendo switch products
How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
Breville Oracle Jet being reviewed
Your Breville espresso machine can grind finer than you think — here's how
Ring Video Doorbell 2nd generation
7 tips for getting the most out of your Ring video doorbell
Gemini logo
Gemini AI is a game-changer — 9 prompts to get started
More about home appliances
SMEG Contemporary Kitchen Scales

I tried these contemporary kitchen scales for a week and I don’t want to give them back

SOURHOUSE Goldie

I just discovered this innovative kitchen gadget that takes all the guesswork out of sourdough
Philips-TA8506

I just tested these noise cancelling headphones — and they're shockingly good for under $150

See more latest