This genius air fryer hack ripens bananas in minutes — here's how to do it

Need ripe bananas for baking but only have green ones? Your air fryer can solve this problem in just 8 minutes and you don't even need one of the best ones.

While bananas typically take days to ripen naturally on your counter, the controlled heat of an air fryer speeds up the process dramatically.

This method works by using gentle, circulating heat to break down the starches in unripe bananas, converting them to sugars and creating that soft, sweet texture perfect for banana bread, muffins, or smoothies.

The technique is simple and requires no special equipment beyond your air fryer. Instead of waiting days or running to the store for ripe bananas, you can have perfectly soft, sweet bananas ready for baking in less than 10 minutes from start to finish.

1. Set up your air fryer for banana ripening (Image: © Tom's Guide) Preheat your air fryer to 300°F (150°C if you're in the U.K), before you begin. If you have a Ninja Foodi Max dual you don't need to pre-heat. This moderate temperature is hot enough to speed up ripening without burning the fruit. Leave the peels on your bananas during the entire process, as the skin protects the fruit from direct heat and helps create even ripening. An optional step at this stage is to line your air fryer basket with a silicone liner to prevent any potential sticking or mess. I didn't use one, and the banana came out fine, but it's always beneficial to have that extra layer of protection. Choose bananas that are green or yellow but still firm to the touch, as overripe bananas don't need this treatment.

FROVEN Silicone Air Fryer Liners (2 Pack): $9 at Amazon This two-pack of silicon air fryer liners will keep your air fryer cleaner, while cooking your food in the same time. They are made from food-grade silicone and can also be used in an instant pot, microwave and oven, up to a temperature of 450°F.

2. Cook the bananas until the peels turn black (Image: © Tom's Guide) Place the unpeeled bananas in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Don't stack them on top of each other as this prevents even heat circulation. Set the timer for 8 minutes and start the cooking process. Check on your bananas every few minutes to monitor their progress and ensure they're not burning. The peels will gradually darken to a shiny, black, uniform color when they're finished. Don't worry if the peels look completely black! This is normal and indicates the bananas inside are perfectly ripened.

3. Cool and prepare your ripened bananas (Image: © Tom's Guide) Remove the bananas from the air fryer carefully using tongs, as they'll be hot to the touch. Let them cool on your counter for 10-15 minutes before handling them further. The cooling period allows the fruit to finish the ripening process and makes them safe to peel. Once cooled, peel away the blackened skin to reveal soft, sweet banana flesh inside. Mash the bananas immediately if using them right away, or keep them whole if you're storing them for later use.

4. Store your air-fried bananas for future use (Image: © Tom's Guide) Mashed air-fried bananas can be stored in the refrigerator for up to seven days in an airtight container, making them perfect for meal prep or multiple baking sessions. For longer storage, freeze mashed bananas for up to two months in freezer-safe containers or bags. Frozen mashed bananas work perfectly in baked goods and can be used directly from the freezer in most recipes. If you prefer to store whole air-fried bananas, keep them in the refrigerator and use within 2-3 days.

