Air fryer not performing? Here's how to clean the heating element

Sizzling fries, crispy wings, and... a grimy heating element? While your air fryer might be churning out treats, there's a hidden hero behind that perfectly crisped food that often gets overlooked — the heating element. This crucial component is key for your appliance's efficiency, and even the best air fryers need a thorough clean from time to time.

How to clean an air fryer to remove baked-on grease is a common concern, but many forget about this crucial internal component. Neglecting the heating element can lead to poor performance, unpleasant odors, and even potential fire hazards. If you're wondering how to stop your air fryer from overheating, regular cleaning of the heating element is key.

Whether you're tackling this task for the first time or looking to refine your cleaning routine, these steps will ensure your air fryer stays in top shape. Let's get started!

1. Unplug and cool down (Image: © Future) Before you begin, always unplug your air fryer and allow it to cool completely. This step is crucial for your safety and prevents any accidental burns.

2. Access the heating element (Image: © Future) Remove all detachable parts like baskets, trays, and crisper plates. Depending on your model, you may need to remove a splatter shield to reach the heating element. Consult your user manual before removing any internal components.

3. Position for cleaning (Image: © Future) If possible, turn your air fryer upside down to better access the heating element. Not all models allow this, so work with what's comfortable and safe for your appliance.

4. Start with a gentle wipe (Image: © Future) Using a damp cloth or sponge with warm water, gently wipe the heating coil. Be sparing with water to avoid any electrical hazards. For tougher residue, you can use a soft-bristled brush like a toothbrush. Add a few drops of dish soap or make a baking soda paste for extra cleaning power.

5. Rinse and dry thoroughly (Image: © Future) Wipe away any soap residue with a clean, damp cloth. Allow the air fryer to air dry completely before reassembling and using it again.

