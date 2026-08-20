Say goodbye to weeds: the 39-cent weed killer alternative hiding in your laundry cupboard

I hate de-weeding. It's arguably the worst gardening job out there; in fact, I'd rather mow my lawn ten times over than de-weed my patio.

So, when I discovered this genius weed-killer hack and quickly realised I already had the one ingredient it required under my kitchen sink, I felt like I'd mastered the game.

Usually, I tackle my weeds with a mix of white vinegar and boiling water. Admittedly, this method works, but it takes a few tries. It's great because it's completely pet-safe, but weeds do return rather fast.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I'll still be using this for my yard where there are larger patches of weeds, and where my dog often visits, but at the moment my front porch patio is out of control, so instead of vinegar and boiling water, I'll be giving biological laundry powder a try.

Yes, this recently viral weed killer hack isn't just convenient, but it actually works!

So what exactly is the biological laundry detergent weed killer hack?

Not only can this magic powder prevent weed growth, but it also adds a pleasant scent to your paving slabs. "Biological washing powder is something a lot of us already have at home, yet very few people think to use it outside," claims Bill Jarvis, an expert and co-founder of patio paint supplier Premium Paints .

"It can be a handy option for weeds growing in the joints between paving slabs, especially if you catch them before they become established," he adds.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is a genius gardening hack for those narrow gaps in your yard where you've noticed weeds normally thrive. This way, you can easily stay on top of your tidy patio, and you won't find yourself panic spreading weed killer before hosting a family barbecue.

Truly Free Enzyme Laundry Stain Remover : $19.99 at Amazon Not already a biological laundry detergent user? Whether tide pods are more your thing or you usually go for the non-bio stuff, here's a great option that works out at only 39 cents a scoop, with 50 scoops in each bag for $20. Plus, it's non-toxic, eco-friendly, and cruelty-free.

How to use laundry powder on your weeds

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first part of this task is simple. Sprinkle a scoop of powder over the weeded area and water it lightly. Leave it a few days to settle, and then dig out your (probably dirty, let's be honest) gardening gloves.

Then, you're going to need to get your hands a little dirty and go ahead and yank out those smaller weeds. "If you deal with weeds while they are still small, they are much easier to manage. Waiting until the patio is completely overgrown usually means a much bigger job," says Jarvis.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Once removed, give this area a good sweep to push away any debris, leaves, or even lost seeds.

"A lot of it comes down to timing", adds Jarvis. Don't let weeds get too big or you'll struggle to remove them and keep them at bay. This means that you need to treat those problem areas frequently.

This bio laundry weed killer hack might not be the be-all and end-all for larger patches of weeds. But it will be a game-changer for filling the cracks in between your paving slabs, to help prevent those pesky weeds from growing back rapidly.

Just don't forget to brush fresh weeds away as they form, as leaving them can spread them fast, and sweeping these hot spots can prevent deep roots from forming.

Let us know in the comments if this hack worked on your weeds.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.