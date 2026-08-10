The two common household products you should never use to clean your patio — according to an expert

During summer, our outdoor areas get a lot more use. And while it's wonderful to be enjoying the patio area with friends and family, I know my patio has started to get a little messy. While I cleaned it up in spring, it's desperately asking me to give it another good scrub. But, it turns out, I may have made a common mistake before that I definitely want to avoid.

While I followed 7 simple steps to cleaning my patio without a pressure washer, I then grabbed a household item that, according to an expert, I should be avoiding.

And it turns out there's another item on the 'no-no' list that I should steer clear of too. Here are the patio cleaning mistakes you can avoid this summer when it's time to clean up dirt, spills, and general wear, thanks to expert advice.

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Avoid these two household items

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Morgan Smith, director at porcelain garden tiles company Pegseo Stone, has advised there are two common products that people use when cleaning the patio that shouldn't be – white vinegar and bleach. While I use white vinegar for 'zero-effort' hacks like cleaning my microwave, it turns out the patio is one place I shouldn't take it.

Smith says: "White vinegar is highly acidic, so using it on certain patio materials can damage the surface itself rather than simply removing dirt." These certain materials include limestone and other calcareous pavers.

But, you should also be careful that you're not causing harm to any grass or flowerbeds nearby, Smith adds: "Any vinegar that runs into nearby borders can also damage grass and plants, meaning it can harm both the patio and the surrounding garden."

The same applies for bleach. As Smith explains, while it may give you a visual improvement, over time it can cause "lasting surface damage and further maintenance costs."

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So, next time you head out to clean your patio, think before grabbing the white vinegar or bleach.

What to use instead

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Fortunately, there's an even simpler household item that you can use that shouldn't cause any damage to your patio – and that's an easy soap and water solution.

"Using warm water and soap is an effective option for general patio cleaning, particularly when used with a hard-bristled brush," Smith advises. "Start cleaning from the corners of the paving and move gradually inwards, allowing each section to be scrubbed and rinsed before moving on."

You'll want to opt for a soap that's eco-friendly though, meaning it avoids harmful chemicals to any flora, fauna and wildlife nearby.

KeFanta Stainless Steel Wire Scrub Brush: $19.99 at Amazon This heavy duty brush is perfect for patio cleaning, equipped with a long handle and steel wire bristles to work on durable hard surfaces. Extendable up to 59-inches, you can scrub away without having to keep bending over.

Plus, if you're lucky enough to have a pressure washer handy, Smith says it's important to watch how forcefully you wash, advising: "too much force can damage the surface of the pavers."

Instead, Smith suggests sticking to a low-pressure setting and angling the pressure washer nozzle at 30-degrees, rather than pointing it directly at the pavers.

And one final tip is is to check the joints between each slab once you've done your cleaning: "Areas that have lost sand or pointing should be repaired to keep the paving secure and limit further deterioration."