Forget ketchup — this pantry staple is the secret to removing rust from garden furniture

Rusty garden furniture isn’t a sign that it needs a one-way trip to the junkyard. In fact, it’s more often than not very easy to remove — if you know exactly what to use and how to apply it.

Better yet? You might just have some secret rust repellent hiding in your pantry. Rumor has it that dark molasses — or even robust molasses — can break down rust. Yes, this is the same ingredient that you’d put in your gingerbread come December.

This bittersweet syrup is a non-toxic way to revive metal garden furniture this summer. And if you already have a jar in your pantry, then it won’t cost a cent to try.

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How do we know it works? Jon Saeed, co-founder and managing director at Lighting Legends, told us: “Things that contain acids are generally the best cleaning agents for this issue as acidity is what helps break down the rust, making it easier to scrub away.”

So, what exactly is the black treacle hack for rust?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We all know how easily rust forms on metal garden furniture, whether it’s from rain or moisture. And with that comes the difficulty of removing rust. “Rust on garden furniture can be a real nuisance and can instantly make chairs, tables and benches look old and unclean,” says Saeed.

Luckily, there are a few kitchen staples you can use to clean your rusty furniture. And apart from ketchup, dark molasses, more commonly known as black treacle, will also do the trick.

“Whether or not it’s easy to clean will depend on how long it’s been there for and how much of it there is,” says Saeed. “A light layer of rust can usually be removed with a wire brush or abrasive sponge, but anything that’s been left longer can be a lot more stubborn to remove.”

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Some Honey Molasses Unsulphured Dark Molasses, 16oz: $12 at Amazon This premium molasses won’t just help you remove rust from your garden furniture; you can also add it to your festive baking when making gingerbread, cookies and pecan pie.

How to remove rust with black molasses

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Surprisingly, treacle works a treat, but it tends to work best for furniture that you are able to dismantle and soak,” explains Saeed.

When using black treacle or dark molasses to treat rust on cast iron or steel, it’s best to mix one part treacle with eight parts warm water. Give it a good stir and submerge the rusty parts of your furniture in this solution for a good few days — or even a week if you think necessary. After that, you should be able to scrub the rust away.

You might find that an abrasive sponge works well at this stage. Once the rust has gone, be sure to completely dry the piece of furniture before reassembling.

Who says this hack is just for furniture? You can also use it on pans, grill grates and more!

Lavaxon Wire Brush Set : $6 at Amazon This set of rust-removing wire brushes should be able to remove any surface-level rust from your furniture, but if the issue is too sever for a little scrub to remove, it could be time to replace.

Citric acid will also work

"If you can’t dismantle your furniture, then creating a thick paste with citric acid is a better option,” adds Saeed.

He recommends adding 50-100g of citric acid to enough water to form a thick paste. This can then be applied to the rusty area and then covered with Saran Wrap. Leave it for four hours, then scrub it with a wire brush. Ensure that it’s totally dry, too.

Have you tried this rust hack on your metal furniture (or anything else)? Let us know in the comments below.

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