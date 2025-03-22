7 tell-tale signs that your patio furniture needs replacing

Whether you opt for a classic matching set or a more eclectic mix of individual pieces, the right patio furniture can instantly upgrade any outdoor space, making it more comfortable.

However, since patio furniture lives outside, it is exposed to the elements which can lead to extra deterioration of the product. This is why you can’t always rely on the standard lifetime of other furniture when it comes to patio products.

Besides looking worse for wear over time, old furniture can actually be less structurally sound, which can lead to breaks and injuries. nd once your patio chairs and tables are no longer meeting your needs and serving their purpose, it’s time to consider a replacement.

But how do you know when it's time to upgrade? Here are the top signs that you should start shopping for new patio furniture.

1. Mold or Mildew

Mold growing on fabric (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Mold is often associated with bathrooms or other damp spaces, but it can also be found on soft furnishings if they’re exposed to the same wet conditions.

Since patio furniture is positioned outdoors, there is a decent risk that it’ll be impacted by rain and other precipitation. It’s a good rule of thumb to move cushions and other soft furnishings indoors when there’s bad weather, but this may not always be practical – or possible.

If your furniture has been exposed to water and not dried out properly, you may begin to notice patches of mold or mildew on the fabric’s surface. This is a serious issue, since these markings are more than just unattractive; they can trigger asthma, allergic reactions and other health risks.

Once your patio furniture has been infected, your best course of action is to replace the soft furnishings altogether. If you have a swimming pool or hot tub in your yard, you may want to reconsider cushioned furniture altogether.

2. Creaking Chairs

Wooden outdoor furniture (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Everyone knows the feeling of sitting down on a piece of furniture and hearing the seat creak ominously beneath you.

When a chair or sofa begins to creak, that’s a sign that the joints have moved out of alignment. You might be able to tighten a screw or lubricate a metal joint in order to resolve the problem, but other causes are more serious.

Weather conditions can cause the wood to expand and contract, due to changes in humidity and temperature, and this shifting can permanently misalign the joints.

If that’s the culprit, your best bet is to replace the furniture entirely. If you wait too long, this creaking could worsen and ultimately lead to the material breaking – which can cause serious injury.

3. Rust

Rust on metal patio chairs (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While wooden furniture can be susceptible to some kinds of water damage, metal furniture is susceptible to rust and corrosion. Rust can be ugly to look at, but also eats away at the underlying metal and can create structure issues.

A small spot may just be a warning; you can remove it by scrubbing gently with steel wool or a wire brush. This patch can then be repainted over, for a consistent look. However, larger rust patches can be a sign that the furniture is already substantially weakened. When replacing your metal furniture, look for aluminum finishes or stainless steel materials that are more resistant to rust.

For more tips, check out 5 ways to get rid of rust stains and look after your garden tools.

4. Stains and Discoloration

Patio in foreground of garden with table and chairs to the side (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Patio furniture usually has an upholstered component for added comfort, but these soft fabrics are easily stained or marked. In addition to common stain risks like food and drink, outdoor furniture is exposed to additional risks like dirt, animal excrement, and grass.

Wind can blow loose cushions onto damp, dirty surfaces or rain down debris from overhead branches. Even excessive exposure to the sun can cause color bleaching, which leaves an uneven and aged look.

Many upholstered materials can be removed and run through the washing machine, extending their lifespan, but it is expected that some stains will accrue over time. Once these stains are noticeable enough to ruin the overall look of the furniture, it’s likely time to replace the furniture entirely.

5. Fabric Damage

Garden sofa with cushions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wear and tear isn’t just limited to stains or discoloration; physical ruptures are a very visible sign that your patio furniture may be on its last legs. Even fairly new furniture can fall victim to rips and surface damage, especially if you have a lot of animals or young children around. Minor tears can be sewn up, but other kinds of material rupture can be harder to fix – especially if the fabric is thicker like canvas or treated for outdoor use. These breaks in the fabric are unattractive but can also easily grow worse if left unresolved, exposing the underlying materials to bad weather. Once the damage is bad enough to make your upholstery less usable, you can either purchase replacement cushion covers or buy a brand new set of furniture.

6. Chipped Paint

Colored chairs in garden (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Many pieces of outdoor furniture are left in their original colors with a protective finish, but it’s also common to have a painted exterior. Both wood and metal frames may be covered in a few coats of paint, which leaves them vulnerable to chipping.

This paint is often used to partially protect the underlying material from exposure to the elements, so chips in that painted surface can be bad cosmetically and structurally.

A small chip may be caught early and painted over without much longer-term damage, but large chips or patches may lead to serious weather exposure that will ultimately lead to rust or mold.

Since both of those can cause serious structural damage, it’s worth paying attention to the first signs of paint chipping. Serious instances may require entire replacement of the furniture.

Repainting an old wooden chair (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If the style has become so outdated or misaligned with your evolving taste that you don’t like to spend time on it anymore, then it’s time for a refresh.

Patio furniture is only useful as long as it’s being used, so seriously consider replacing your furniture if you aren’t able to enjoy it anymore.

One method may be to repaint your current furniture in a different shade, to better suit your current tastes, to reupholster any soft furnishings in a fabric or invest in one of the best outdoor rugs.

However, in some cases, it might be simplest just to replace the entire piece with something new and fresh. If you go this route, opt for more classic styles that are less likely to be impacted by changing trends.