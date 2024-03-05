The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs available. Not only is it well-built and exceedingly comfortable, but it also comes in multiple sizes and materials that accommodate all buyers equally.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is one of the best options in the upper range of gaming chairs, sporting fantastic build quality and comfort at a price that might shock your wallet. If you're willing to spend good money for a high-end product though, this is probably the best bang for your buck.

Our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review will help you decide if this is the best gaming chair for you, especially if you’re after a premium gaming chair that’s built to last.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Price and availability

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 starts at $569 for the Small or Regular sizes with a leatherette finish, but bumping up to the XL size adds an extra $50 to the tag, while opting for the softweave fabric version adds an extra $20. Meanwhile, going with NAPA leather can even push things up to around $1,000, though it's unlikely that most folks will have a need for that.

Since the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is all about customizing it to your liking, the chair is available exclusively on the Secretlab website . There, you can choose between a wide variety of colors or take a look at special editions of the chair based on popular esports teams and video games.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022's closest competition in quality would probably be something like the Razer Fujin Pro — which admittedly may blend in a little better in an office setting, if that's your goal — but that'd be pushing things into the ultra-premium price range.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Design, comfort, and safety

From a visual standpoint, most folks know what they're getting with a Secretlab chair, but that's a good thing. Since the beloved company knows exactly how to make a chair that’s immediately recognizable, there's no denying that this refresh of the Titan Evo is a sleek and attractive choice with all of the standard branding on the front and back alongside bold accents in just the right places.

This is an exceptionally comfortable and feature-packed chair suited equally for gaming or work. That first point comes with a minor caveat, however: the seat itself can feel a bit firm at first and can take anywhere from a few days to a week before the foam begins to adapt to how you sit. But rest assured that once it does, there are few chairs on the market that can compete with this level of comfort.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 sports a selection of improvements over the previous model of this popular entry in the company's lineup, bringing a lot of modern updates that have become standard in other premium offerings. Most of these are minor quality-of-life upgrades that the average buyer may not even notice, such as better materials, grippier lumbar knobs, and shorter hydraulics. While these alone probably aren't worth upgrading from an older version of the chair, some of the more substantial changes are much appreciated.

My favorite of the more noticeable additions is the unbelievably soft memory foam headrest pillow that is a joy to lay your head on. I'm a sucker for a good headrest pillow, and this is far and away the most comfortable one I've encountered across all of the premium brands I've tested over the years. It attaches with a magnet, too, making it easy to adjust on the fly.

Brand-new swappable armrest cushions and a 4-way adjustable lumbar support round out the major feature refreshes on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. I'm not sure I would say that the lumbar support here is the absolute best I've encountered in the premium market, but it's still miles ahead of most of the competition. The important part is that, once I found a setting I liked, I immediately noticed that it compelled me to sit up straighter and work on my posture. I dig that.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: What’s adjustable

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 comes packed with basically all of the adjustability most players will be looking for in a gaming chair. There's not really anything significant missing in its feature set, which makes sense given how pricey it can be.

You can recline the seat up to 165 degrees for some relaxation while gaming or watching TV, which gives you an opportunity to enjoy the soft and supportive headrest pillow. The pillow attaches magnetically, so it's easy to realign or remove it altogether if needed.

The L-ADAPT Lumbar Support System provides 57% more back coverage than the previous model, allowing you to use knobs on each side of the chair to help you get perfect back support. As stated above, this may not be the very best in the business, but it's pretty close, and it's a cinch to adjust any time you reposition.

The 4D armrests can be adjusted in or out and up or down to ensure they're either supporting you perfectly or out of your way altogether. But more exciting is that the new CloudSwap tech allows you to easily pop off the armrests' foam cushions and replace them with other materials. There are multiple options to choose from at the time of purchase (or after), including a gorgeous PlushCell version ($79) that is wrapped in soft-touch velour and feels delightfully luxurious.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Assembly

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022's unboxing experience screams premium, too. Each piece of the chair is placed inside some type of premium padding or plastic that makes unwrapping it all a pleasure, and the included instructions are as clear and straightforward as it gets. There's a slight chemical smell at first — common in most gaming chairs due to the materials used — but it shouldn't linger more than a day or two.

Assembling the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a quick and easy affair, as it sports all of the high-end accommodations we've all come to expect. My favorite of these modern assembly conveniences is the bracket on the side of the seat that slides onto the seat pan and holds it in place while you screw it all together. This alone vastly improves solo construction.

I had the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 unboxed and fully assembled in about half an hour and never needed to request assistance. It was among the easier chairs I've put together in the past few months, and those new to chair assembly will find this to be an especially excellent choice.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review: Verdict

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is one of the best gaming chairs you can purchase today, and that's reflected in its high asking price. But if you've got the budget for it, you can't really go wrong with its wonderfully comfortable seat, tons of premium features, and plenty of size and color options to choose from.