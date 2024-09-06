Dyson’s Spring Sale sees up to 37% off vacuums, purifiers, hair care and more

If you're looking to get some spring cleaning done, you're in luck, because the Dyson Spring Sale is offering huge discounts on many of the company's best vacuum cleaners, with up to 37% off the RRP.

Of course, it's not just vacuums on sale — the excellent Dyson Supersonic and Dyson Airwrap are also marked down, along with some of the company's air treatment products, such as the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifier.

As expected, Dyson's online store has largest number of discounted items on offer, however, some of the company's products are discounted even further on Amazon, so we've taken the liberty of pointing you towards the best available prices.

Below you'll find our top picks from Dyson's Spring Sale. As always, discounts are available while stocks last, so we recommend you don't wait around too long if you're looking to score a nice Dyson deal.

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | AU$799 AU$547 @ Amazon (save AU$252) This popular cordless vacuum offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a de-tangling motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibers — ideal if you have pets.

Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | AU$1,099 AU$695 @ Amazon (save AU$404) Providing 60 minutes of fade-free suction, the Dyson V10 Cyclone is a powerful cordless vacuum with a 'Point and shoot' hygienic bin, making it easier to empty. Once again, Dyson's de-tangling motorbar cleaner head is included, and you also get three power modes, making the V10 ideal for all (dry) vacuuming situations.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine | AU$1,549 AU$1,095 @ Amazon (save AU$454) We think the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. This Dyson wet and dry vacuum cleaner features an LCD screen which displays the power level (including an auto mode), remaining battery life and maintenance tips. It will also show the level of particles you collect as you vacuum. A laser illuminates any hidden dust on hard floors, while the interchangeable Submarine head washes your floors with a rotating roller. Plus, its battery provides 60 minutes of runtime.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$799 AU$545 @ Amazon (save AU$254) If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360-degree filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odours. Its advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia)| AU$649 AU$549 @ Amazon (save AU$100) Dyson revolutionised hair styling with its Supersonic Hair Dryer, instantly becoming one of its most iconic products. Dyson's digital motor V9 powers the Supersonic, providing spins at up to 110,000 rpm. In a nut shell, the Supersonic delivers a high pressure, high velocity jet of controlled air, allowing you to dry your hair faster and style it with precision.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer (Nickel/Copper)| AU$849 AU$747 @ Amazon (save AU$102) Just like it did with the Supersonic Hair Dryer, Dyson's Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer changed the hair-styling game, using curved air to dry, shape, curl and hide flyaways, meaning users no longer have to worry about heat damage. Enjoy three precise airflow speeds and heat settings.