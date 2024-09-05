This new robot vacuum-mop does something Roomba can’t — and it will make your life easier

Dreame Technology makes some of the best robot vacuums around. That's what makes the company's latest gadget unveilings at IFA 2024 all the more exciting. Both the H14 Pro cordless vacuum and L40 Ultra hybrid robot vacuum are equipped with upgraded tech and suction power for an even deeper, more autonomous clean.

Dreame L40 Ultra: Swinging arms, multi-disc mopping

The L40 Ultra is Dreame’s latest flagship robot vacuum and mop. This comes with cutting-edge features, ranging from a side-cleaning brush for reaching tricky spaces to a robotic swinging mop arms for more thorough cleaning under overhangs. The multi-disc mopping pads really stand out, especially when the best Roomba, its new flagship Combo 10 Max, drags a single pad straight along its back. These mop arms can take angles to mop closer to walls and under gaps.

Like Roomba and Shark's floor-sweeping bots, the L40 Ultra has a smart RGB sensor to detect dirt with precision. Paired with 12,000Pa of suction power, this will effectively pick up debris and pet hair in fewer passes. Once it sucks everything up from the ground, the self-cleaning mop and washboard use 158°F (70°C) hot water to tackle stains effectively. The L40 Ultra's base auto-empties dirt for up to 75 days, dries the mops with hot air, and refills water in addition to cleaning solution.

Dreame H14 Pro: Made for tight corners

For a more manual clean, Dreame’s H14 Pro is an upright wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a 180-degree design. This can rest completely flat to clean tight corners and glide under furniture easily. It is equipped with a whopping 18000Pa of suction power and an innovative Liquid Separation Motor, which prevents the backflow of used water to ensure effective wet cleaning — even while the vacuum lies parallel to the floor.

Its 12-pound body stores 30,000mAh of battery power for up to 40 minutes of runtime. You can use the Dreame app to monitor the lifespan of individual parts such as filters, remotely schedule self-cleaning sessions, and adjust either suction or water flow.

Dreame’s H14 Pro ($699, Dreame ) and L40 Ultra ($1,499, Dreame) will be available and shipping in both the US and UK from October.

