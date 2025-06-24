My favorite budget espresso machine just crashed to an even lower price — I can't believe this early Prime Day deal
I also can't believe how affordable this machine is
I'm tracking the best early Prime Day deals so you don't have to. As an ex-barista, I'm always thirsting for new espresso machines to test out, so I've got one eye permanently glued to the best espresso machine deals.
Why? Well, espresso machines are expensive. The best espresso machines can get well above $1,000. Even compact machines can cost up to $800. I've always had my eye on De'Longhi, as it consistently produces affordable machines that are perfect for beginners or those on a budget.
I especially love the De'Longhi Stilosa. I gave it 4 stars in my review, and I won't stop going on about it. Everything about it suggests it'll be meh, but it's really fantastic. It looks plasticky, but when the espresso tastes this good and my bank balance isn't gasping for air, I can overlook that. I'm an ex-barista, so I know how to get premium coffee out of budget espresso machines.
The De'Longhi Stilosa is one of the cheapest espresso machines I've ever seen, but that doesn't mean it's bad. It's actually excellent for the price. Espresso machines never come this cheap.
In the U.K., the De'Longhi Stilosa is an even better deal — it's below £100. For more serious espresso lovers, the U.K. only new Stilosa comes with a different steam wand, but if you just want a cheap and efficient espresso machine, the OG Stilosa will do the trick. In black, it's £97, and in cream, it's £99.
I tested the newer version of the De'Longhi Stilosa, but De'Longhi's representative confirmed to me that the only difference is that the OG is compatible with espresso pods and has a different steam wand.
In terms of actual espresso making, the Stilosa is a beast. I test espresso machines for a living, and I've never seen a machine this cheap that actually works. Not only does the Stilosa pull delicious espresso, but it's also relatively easy to master.
Obviously, espresso is both an art and a science, so you'll need practice to be able to sling shots like the barista in your local artisan cafe. I outlined exactly how I got perfect espresso on my De'Longhi Stilosa. Here's a sneak peek, though.
How delicious does that shot look? I'm drooling.
A cheap espresso machine is more than capable of making espresso of this caliber. I've got numerous articles on how to upgrade a budget espresso machine to produce perfect espresso. Suppose you've a machine with at least 9-bar pressure (the Stilosa has 15-bar pressure), single-walled portafilters (U.S. users will need to purchase these separately), a good grinder, and a coffee scale. In that case, you'll be able to brew barista-quality espresso even on a cheap machine.
The Stilosa is great because it's so cheap: that's its best feature. With this machine, you'll be able to learn the craft of coffee without needing to waste $$$ on a fancy machine you can't use. I'd recommend this to all budding baristas wanting to experiment, or experts who just don't want to spend money.
