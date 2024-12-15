Can toothpaste really remove scratches from your mirrors? I put it to the test

There’s nothing more unsightly than a scratch on a mirror or glass. Not only does it affect your reflection, but can ruin the overall aesthetic.

And while your first instinct would be to ditch your damaged mirror for a brand new one, there could be a way of saving it. According to a cleaning urban legend, there is one common household hack that can do the trick — toothpaste.

Yes, that's right, it seems like the minty paste can do much more than just get your pearly whites clean. Due to its abrasive nature, toothpaste is an ideal substance for gently wearing away the uneven surface of a shallow scratch. In addition, it also works well to polish the surface clean.

So, can toothpaste really remove scratches on mirrors? I decided to put it to the test.

Can you remove scratches on a mirror with toothpaste?

Mirror and cotton swab next to tube of toothpaste (Image credit: Future)

For the purpose of this article, I found an old make-up mirror that I hardly use, to deface with a scratch down the middle.

Following instructions online, I applied a pea-sized amount of my toothpaste to a cotton swab, and gently rubbed it on the scratch in circular motions. After doing this for about 20 seconds, I wiped the surface clean with a damp cloth to remove all traces of sticky residue.

Rubbing toothpaste on scratch on mirror (Image credit: Future)

Then, I wiped dry with a clean cloth, looking forward to see the magical results.

However, besides smelling minty fresh, I was deflated to see evidence of the scratch still there. The only thing I was impressed with though, was how super shiny and streak free the mirror was. Guess that’s a half-win.

I wondered if my fail was down to the fact that my toothpaste was a minty blue and not white? Or it could be simply the type of reflective surface I was dealing with. Nevertheless, our How-to Editor seemed to have better luck when removing scratches from smaller surfaces like iPhone screens, so it might still be worth a try!

Make up mirror with scratch (Image credit: Future)

What’s more, here are 11 things you didn't know you could clean with toothpaste. This is because toothpaste often contains baking soda, which works to remove dental plaque and stains. For this reason, it's a great stain remover to tackle household marks, grime or scuffs on surfaces or walls — which is always handy when you’re out of your trusted cleaning products, and need a quick fix.