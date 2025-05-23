5 hard-to-clean areas your old electric toothbrush was made for

Even the best electric toothbrush eventually reaches the end of its dental career, but that doesn't mean it's ready for retirement. Before sending it to the recycling bin, consider its untapped potential as a precision cleaning tool.

The same features that made it effective for oral care — compact vibrating head, durable bristles, and ergonomic design, make it perfectly suited for household cleaning challenges that leave other tools struggling.

From revitalizing grimy grout lines to tackling awkward jobs, your dental discard is about to become your next cleaning MVP.

These clever repurposing tricks will not only save you money on specialty cleaning tools but also extend the useful life of a device that still has plenty to offer. Here's five hard-to-clean areas your old electric toothbrush was made for.

1. Turn it into a grout-cleaning powerhouse (Image: © Future) The nemesis of clean-looking bathrooms everywhere, grout lines between tiles are notorious dirt magnets that standard cleaning tools struggle to reach. Your electric toothbrush is about to change that. The combination of the small head, stiff bristles, and motorized vibration makes it incredibly effective for deep-cleaning grout without damaging your tiles. Simply dip the brush in a mixture of baking soda and water (or a commercial grout cleaner), turn it on, and watch as years of accumulated grime disappears from between your tiles. This repurposing saves you from purchasing a specialized sonic scrubber that would, while giving you similar or even better results. Even if the battery has died completely, the brush head itself still makes an excellent manual grout cleaner — though the motorized action definitely gives you an edge against stubborn dirt.

2. Tackle awkward kitchen cleaning jobs (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Your kitchen is full of difficult-to-clean tools with crevices that harbor food particles and bacteria. Enter your repurposed electric toothbrush, which can reach places your dishwasher and regular sponge cannot. The rounded head perfectly fits into the tiny holes of cheese graters, making quick work of removing trapped cheese residue. It's also ideal for cleaning blender blades (unplugged, of course), garlic presses, can opener gears, and the ridges on food processor attachments. For extra cleaning power on stainless steel items, try dipping the brush in a solution of diluted white vinegar before scrubbing. The vibrating action helps dissolve mineral deposits and food residue, leaving your kitchen tools sparkling clean without scratching their surfaces.

3. Rejuvenate your hairbrushes and combs (Image: © Tom's Guide) Hairbrushes accumulate a surprising amount of hair, dust, and product buildup over time. Even after removing loose hair, the base of the bristles often remains clogged with residue that's difficult to dislodge. Your electric toothbrush is the perfect tool for this task. The vibrating head can loosen stubborn buildup between hairbrush bristles, while the compact size lets you target specific areas. Simply dampen the toothbrush, add a drop of shampoo, and work it between the rows of your hairbrush for a deep clean that will extend the life of your hair tools. This technique works equally well on fine-toothed combs, beard trimmers, and even the brushes of your vacuum cleaner attachments. Your hair tools will look newer and function better without the drag of product buildup and debris.

4. Conquer impossible-to-reach crevices (Image: © Tom's Guide) Every home has cleaning blind spots, those tight spaces where dust, grime, and mold love to hide. Your old electric toothbrush can finally help you access these problem areas. The rubber seals around refrigerator doors collect food particles and can develop mold over time. A quick once-over with your repurposed toothbrush removes this buildup, potentially improving your fridge's energy efficiency. The same goes for window tracks, which accumulate dirt that ordinary cloths can't reach. Bathroom fixtures present similar challenges, particularly around faucet bases where mineral deposits and soap scum build up. The small head of an electric toothbrush can get right into these tight spaces, while the motorized action makes quick work of stubborn residue that would otherwise require harsh chemicals to remove. Even keyboard keys, air vents, and the tracks of sliding doors become accessible cleaning targets with your electric toothbrush. The precision and power combine to make it the ultimate tool for detail cleaning throughout your home.

5. Deep clean your jewelery (Image: © Shutterstock) Fine jewelry with intricate settings can be nearly impossible to clean thoroughly with regular methods. Professional jewelry cleaning can be expensive, but your old electric toothbrush offers a free alternative. The gentle vibration and soft bristles can safely clean between the prongs of diamond settings and into the detailed metalwork of vintage pieces without scratching precious metals. Simply use warm water with a drop of mild dish soap, and let the toothbrush work its magic on tarnished silver or dull gemstones. This technique works equally well for watches with metal bands, costume jewelry, and even delicate chains that tend to accumulate skin oils and lose their luster over time.

When it's finally time to say goodbye (Image: © Erin Bashford / Tom's Guide) After you've maximized your electric toothbrush's second life as a cleaning tool, proper disposal becomes important. Electric toothbrushes contain batteries and electronic components that shouldn't end up in landfills. Instead of throwing it in your regular trash, take advantage of electrical recycling points in your area. Some manufacturers also run their own recycling programs. Brands like SURI have comprehensive take-back schemes that ensure components are properly recycled or repurposed. Whatever you do, don't throw your electric toothbrush in the regular trash.

