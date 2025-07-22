I tried everything to banish limescale from my toilet, but the solution was this cheap household item I already had in my cupboards

Toilets can be the horror of horrors to clean. They are used on repeat, and it can seem like an endless battle to keep them looking respectable and hygienic. However, I have another issue to confront.

Hard water is my toilet bugbear. And, if like me, you live in a hard water area where limescale builds up and clings to all surfaces, you may be faced with an unsightly-looking toilet. What’s more, apart from looking unpleasant when you pay a visit, I was concerned about what guests would think.

Little did I know that one household item would banish the ghastly limescale and restore my toilet to pristine condition. I just wish I’d known about it sooner.

Limescale

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Limescale is a common hazard wherever water is present, and bathrooms and toilets are prime hotspots. Taps UK states, “Limescale is a substance mainly made up of calcium and magnesium which is left behind when hard water evaporates. It produces a hard, chalky deposit and builds up where water is heated or left standing.”

So, although the water in your toilet is cold and doesn’t evaporate like hot water, it is left standing, and this causes the build-up. Whereas, elsewhere in your bathroom, if left to fester, it can damage pipework, taps and showers.

And while limescale in your toilet won’t damage your health, the main cause for concern is that it looks unpleasant.

Get stuck in

The only problem with this limescale cleaning hack that I’ve discovered is that you have to get stuck in. That’s right, you need to get your hand into the base of the toilet bowl to clean out the limescale. But, don’t fear, it works so well that you won’t hesitate to try it again, once the limescale starts to build back up.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fovcos Pumice Stone for Toilet Cleaning with Handle, 2pk: $5.99 at Amazon This pumice stone comes with an extra long handle and is designed for removing limescale from toilets, without damaging porcelain surfaces. It allows you to remove limescale without chemical intervention. It measures 9.45 (H) x 1.42 (W) inches.

What you need

A water-tight pair of cleaning gloves is a must. These will protect your hands from any bacteria that might be festering in your toilet, but it’s worth giving it a thorough clean with disinfectant before you start.

Then, all you need to do is grab the magic product and gently scrub the limescale in the base of your toilet.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This simple toilet fix is a pumice stone. No vinegar or baking soda is required. So, rather than using this beauty aid to exfoliate skin and removed dead skin cells, it can be used to clean your toilet.

How to clean your toilet with a pumice stone

However, to avoid scratching your toilet bowl, ensure the pumice stone is wet before you start, and begin with gentle movements to remove the limescale.

Within a few seconds or minutes, depending on the level of limescale build-up in your toilet, you'll notice a marked improvement in the appearance, and the limescale will begin to shift.

If you’d prefer not to plummet your hand into the bowl, you can buy dedicated toilet-cleaning pumice stones with handles, but I found a singular pumice stone allowed me to gain greater access to the limestone and work at a better angle. I used something similar to these natural foot pumice stones, available in a 2-pack for $4.59 at Amazon.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.