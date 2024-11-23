7 mistakes to avoid when using your range this Thanksgiving

It’s that time of year again when you need to take a holiday after the holiday! Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but it can take its toll in the kitchen department.

There’s nothing worse than serving up undercooked turkey with burnt offerings and cold veg, after you’ve spent hours in a hot and steamy kitchen. However, even if you have one of the best gas ranges or best electric ranges you can still make mistakes when entertaining at Thanksgiving. It’s tricky to get the balance right when you’re cooking a feast of different dishes.

Thankfully, we’ve called on the experts to give us their top tips on mistakes to avoid when using your range this Thanksgiving, so you and your guests can enjoy some tasty treats.

1. Not planning ahead

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Thanksgiving success starts with a plan,” says Sarah Bond, Food Scientist, Nutritionist and Recipe Developer at Live Eat Learn. “Make a timeline of what dishes need to go in the oven and when. Consider cooking or prepping some items the day before to avoid overcrowding your oven on the big day.

Marye Audet, Recipe Developer and Founder of Restless Chipotle suggests, “Incorporate dishes that can be served at room temperature or made ahead, like cranberry sauce or rolls. The more you can free up your oven for the main event, the smoother your day will go.”

Ashley Londsale, Chef-in-Resident at ButcherBox , says, “If all your dishes require the stovetop, think about what can be cooked in the oven and vice versa. If I’m making a braised dish, like short ribs, I’ll finish it in the oven to free up my stovetop to work on other dishes.”

She also likes to have his side dishes prepared and kept warm in the oven on Thanksgiving, which she says takes a bit of planning because the oven needs to be free.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Not preheating the oven

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“One of the most overlooked issues is not preheating the oven. It sounds simple, but skipping it can derail your entire game plan,” says Audet. “Cold ovens lead to uneven cooking, especially for baked goods or anything requiring a crisp finish.”

She believes a delayed start will have a domino effect on everything else, so it’s worth putting your oven on as soon as you start working in the kitchen.

3. Not leaving enough space for air to circulate

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be aware that an overfilled oven will not get hot enough. “Too much food in the oven will slow down cooking time and not allow everything to brown properly,” says Ann Ziata, Chef of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. “There will likely be too much steam accumulating.”

Instead she suggests leaving space between the shelves and any baking trays for the hot, dry air to flow evenly around the food. “Try not to open and close the oven too often either, this will also drop the temperature,” she adds.

Neglecting rack placement will also have a big impact on your results. Bond describes them as ‘prime real estate’ and to use them wisely. “Arrange racks so you can cook multiple dishes at once. For example, put casseroles on the middle rack and pies on the top, but leave enough space for air to circulate to ensure even cooking.”

Michael Forbes, Lead Product Trainer at AEG, advises, “Be mindful that food on the bottom rack doesn’t block heat flow to the top rack.”

4. Ignoring back-up appliances

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The kitchen can be chaotic when preparing Thanksgiving dinner, which is why it helps to think outside the box. Mike Williams, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Kenyon, suggests using a portable cooking appliance to provide extra capacity, which can also be moved to another room if the kitchen becomes too cramped. There are lots of alternative ways you can cook without an oven, from the best air fryers, microwaves, and toaster ovens to instant pots. Williams suggests a portable electric grill that can be used inside and outside if the weather permits and is particularly good for cooking side dishes like Brussels sprouts.

Londsdale also says, “A spatchcocked bird is a great candidate for the grill, as are non-traditional grilled sides like green beans or carrots.”

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon This Ninja air fryer has a 5 quart capacity and is large enough to create meals for four, and can cook up to 4 lbs of French fries or 5 lbs of chicken wings. It's 4-in-1 functionality allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate and it can cook frozen to crispy foods in minutes.

5. Using the wrong temperature settings

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Don’t forget about your oven’s temperature settings. Audets says, "Some dishes, like pies or casseroles, benefit from higher heat at the start, while others prefer a slow and steady approach. Knowing when to tweak the settings can save you from an overcooked disaster — or a raw center. It’s all about playing to your oven’s strengths.”



If you plan ahead before the big day, it should help reduce some of the issue of cooking and juggling dishes at different temperatures.

6. Forgetting to make the most of your stovetop

(Image credit: GE Appliances)

While you’re busy negotiating which baking tray should go in your oven, at which temperature, and at what time, don’t neglect your stovetop. “Keep a burner free for last-minute gravy adjustments or reheating,” says Audet.

And when at the planning stage, work in the best way to use your stovetop and if you might need an extra appliance, like a portable induction cooktop, to give you additional capacity.

7. Not cleaning out your oven before the big day or on the day

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As the holiday approaches, Lonsdale recommends giving your oven a deep clean. “Remove any off-flavors or aromas and clean out your broiler,” he says. While Audet strongly recommends wiping up spills whilst you cook. “Cleaning as you go might not feel urgent in the heat of the moment, but a dirty cooktop or oven floor can mess with your temperatures and even cause smoke.”

During one Thanksgiving she ignored a spill on her range while rushing through the potatoes, and it turned into a smoky mess. Now, she makes sure to keep a damp cloth handy to deal with spills as they happen.

Don't forget to clean up after the event too. Forbes says, "Once it’s cooled down, we’d recommend using a non-abrasive cleaner (check your manual first!) and to spray the cavity generously. For tough grease, place damp kitchen towels over the cleaner to lock in moisture. Wipe away the grime, and your oven will shine like new!”