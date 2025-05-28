Expert warns against this common grilling mistake that could seriously damage your windows

As the temperature warms up, many households will be looking forward to getting their best grills ready for rustling up those delicious feasts. We're no different here at Tom's Guide and we're celebrating all things BBQ-related with our Get Grillin' series of news and features all this week.

But while the main event is clearly enjoying food with family and friends, experts have warned of one grilling mistake that often gets overlooked.

According to Ian Richardson, home improvement expert and founder of GFD Homes, there are a couple of common habits we don’t consider — that can cause long-term damage to our windows.

So before you fire up the grill this summer, here’s what you need to beware of.

Placing grills too close to patio doors or window frames

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When locating your grill in your backyard, be sure not to place it too close to patio doors or window frames.

This is because direct heat can cause plastic frames to warp, discolor or weaken over time. What’s more, prolonged high temperatures can affect the seals around the frames that keep windows energy efficient.

“Many homeowners don’t realise just how vulnerable their windows are during outdoor cooking,” says Richardson. “The heat, smoke and grease from a grill can all cause issues, particularly with open windows or patio doors nearby.”

While it might be common to keep all windows open, especially on a warm day, experts advise that it’s best not to while grilling for a couple of reasons.

“If you’re hosting with the windows wide open, smoke, cooking smells and grease can make their way inside, clinging to blinds, curtains and internal frames. It’s particularly noticeable the next day – and difficult to clean off certain surfaces,” adds Richardson.

“Open flames or flare-ups from grills can be carried towards the house by a gust of wind. That’s a risk if you’re grilling close to timber frames, net curtains, or composite doors”.

Top tips for protecting your windows

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

To avoid any damage to your windows or patio doors, there are a few easy and quick precautions you can take.

First, ensure you position your grill at least 1.5 to 2 metres away from your windows and doors. Additionally, keep nearby windows closed while cooking, and open them once the grill is cooling down.

“When you’ve invested in quality windows or doors, you want them to last,” adds Ian. “A few simple precautions during your grill can prevent discoloration, warping or grease damage – and keep everything looking its best.”

More importantly, you can enjoy the grilling season without the extra worry — or costs!



